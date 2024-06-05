Person fatally struck by train; earlier LIRR delays resolved

Earlier delays and cancellations on the LIRR after a person was fatally struck by a train east of the Mineola station Wednesday morning have been resolved, MTA officials said.

The individual was hit at about 9:45 a.m. Prior delays on the Oyster Bay, Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson lines are no longer listed on the LIRR website, which says the lines are on or close to normal service, as of 5:30 p.m.

The person's identity was not disclosed.

Some Ronkonkoma Branch trains will make added stops Wednesday at Westbury for ICC Men's T20 World Cup attendees, the website says.

With Maureen Mullarkey