Long IslandTransportation

Person fatally struck by train; earlier LIRR delays resolved

Commuters wait for a train as the sun rises at...

Commuters wait for a train as the sun rises at the Mineola LIRR station on June 21, 2017. On Wednesday a person was fatally struck just east of the station, MTA officials said. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Nayden Villorentenayden.villorente@newsday.com

Earlier delays and cancellations on the LIRR after a person was fatally struck by a train east of the Mineola station Wednesday morning have been resolved, MTA officials said.

The individual was hit at about 9:45 a.m. Prior delays on the Oyster Bay, Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson lines are no longer listed on the LIRR website, which says the lines are on or close to normal service, as of 5:30 p.m. 

The person's identity was not disclosed.

Some Ronkonkoma Branch trains will make added stops Wednesday at Westbury for ICC Men's T20 World Cup attendees, the website says.

With Maureen Mullarkey

By Nayden Villorente
newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
MTA congestion pricing delayed … NYPD shooter held without bail … 12-year-old high school grad Credit: Newsday

MTA congestion pricing delayed ... NYPD shooter held without bail ... 12-year-old high school grad

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
MTA congestion pricing delayed … NYPD shooter held without bail … 12-year-old high school grad Credit: Newsday

MTA congestion pricing delayed ... NYPD shooter held without bail ... 12-year-old high school grad

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME