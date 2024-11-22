Record Thanksgiving travel predicted: Worst times to drive the LIE, busiest airport days and more tips

Experts are predicting record Thanksgiving-week travel across the country and in New York this year, driven by lower gas prices and soaring air travel.

Around 71.7 million people across the United States — including 4.8 million New Yorkers — are expected to drive 50 miles or more for the holiday between Tuesday and Dec. 2, according to AAA projections. That's up from 70.4 million last year and 70.6 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 18.3 million people at airports across the nation during the same period — an increase of 6% over last year — with major New York area airports anticipating around 3 million travelers.

The projections from AAA, the TSA and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey all predict the busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and AAA continues to see demand soar post-pandemic as Americans reconnect with family and friends and seek memorable trips to new destinations,” said Alec Slatky, managing director of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast.

Heavy holiday traffic on Long Island roads

The majority of those traveling for Thanksgiving are expected to do so by road.

The Long Island Expressway is likely to experience the worst eastbound traffic at 4:30 p.m. on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, when trips are expected to take 2.3 times longer than normal, according to INRIX, a company that analyzes transportation data. Going west, the LIE is expected to have the worst traffic at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, with trips taking 1.4 times longer than normal.

Likewise, pre-Thanksgiving traffic from New York to the Jersey Shore on the Garden State Parkway will be the worst at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, with trips taking 1.6 times longer than normal. Post-Thanksgiving traffic in the opposite direction on the Garden State Parkway will be worst at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, with trips taking roughly 1.8 times longer than normal, according to INRIX.

The busiest time to drive in New York City is likely to be Wednesday afternoon, when travelers are mixing with commuters, according to AAA.

The good news is that driving should be easier on the wallet this year. The average Long Island gasoline price is $2.98 per gallon as of Thursday, down 48 cents from this time last year, mirroring a nationwide trend of falling prices, according to AAA data.

And the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it is suspending construction projects on its crossings — including the Lincoln and Holland tunnels as well as the George Washington, Bayonne and Goethals bridges — from Wednesday to early Dec. 2.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday busiest at airports

Around 3.2 million airplane passengers are expected to travel through Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark Liberty and Stewart International airports between Monday and Dec. 2, according to the Port Authority. This would be a record for the Thanksgiving period, up 2% from the previous high in 2023.

Long Island MacArthur Airport, which recently added new carrier JetBlue and additional Florida routes to Sarasota, Fort Myers, Miami and Vero Beach, is also expecting a busy Thanksgiving period.

“We expect flights to be at or near capacity, and we encourage travelers to arrive at the airport early,” said airport spokeswoman Caroline Smith.

The TSA projects the three busiest travel days at airports nationwide will be Tuesday, Wednesday and Dec. 1.

Travelers encouraged to use public transportation

Traffic congestion is expected to be heavy at Kennedy in part because of ongoing construction as part of its $19 billion transformation, so motorists or anyone using a for-hire vehicle should plan ahead for delays.

One way to beat the traffic is to use the Long Island Rail Road to reach Kennedy using the AirTrain from Jamaica station. Railroad riders can also access LaGuardia by using the free Link Q70 bus from LIRR’s Woodside station.

MacArthur is a short taxi or ride-share drive away from the LIRR Ronkonkoma station.

In addition, Kennedy has a free drop-off and pickup lot located at the Lefferts Boulevard AirTrain station on the west side of the airport, an 8-minute AirTrain ride from the terminals. By using the lot, drivers can potentially avoid congestion within the airport's roadways.

'Gridlock days' announced

Meanwhile, the New York City Department of Transportation has designated Friday and Tuesday as “Gridlock Alert” days — expected to have some of the busiest traffic of the year. Other upcoming Gridlock Alert days are Dec. 3 through Dec. 6, Dec. 10 through Dec. 13, and Dec. 17 through Dec. 19.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is encouraging Long Islanders to use LIRR to access the city for events like the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade; the Grand Central Holiday Fair, which is ongoing through Dec. 24; and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 4.

“Save yourself the frustration of being stuck in your car and enjoy the fastest and most convenient way to travel into the city during the holiday season,” LIRR president Robert Free said in a statement.