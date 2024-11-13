Van Ritshie, 'iconic' voice of LIRR dies: 'This is the train to....Ronkonkoma' 

Van Ritshie, a longtime voice actor who recorded several announcements for the Long Island Rail Road, died on Nov. 3 at the age of 80, according to his family.

The Astoria, Queens native worked in the radio and voice-over industry for more than 50 years. When the Long Island Rail Road rolled out its fleet of M7 trains in the early 2000s, Ritschie’s rich baritone voice landed him the gig of recording the LIRR station announcements, the railroad confirmed Tuesday.

Over more than two decades, millions of LIRR riders became familiar with Ritschie’s voice, as it let them know, "This station is Mineola." Ritschie also did voice work for the LIRR’s sister railroad, Metro-North.

"I am the voice of the MTA," Ritschie said in a YouTube video 13 years ago. "I’ve had the good luck and good fortune of being the voice of many national companies."

On social media site X, Gov. Kathy Hochul posted that, "For decades, his announcements brought a familiar presence and comfort to commuters across New York."

The LIRR's official social media account posted, “'This is the train to….Ronkonkoma.' RIP to Van Ritshie, the iconic voice behind the automated announcements on our M7 trains."

Over a 50-year career, Ritshie also lent his voice talents to other recognizable brands, including the Golf Channel and McDonalds, and also worked at several radio stations in New York’s Hudson Valley, according to his family.

In an obituary shared on the web site for the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home in Poughkeepsie, where he lived, Rischie’s family said he died "after a brief illness."

Check back for updates on this developing story.