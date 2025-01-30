Passenger jet with 64 aboard, Army helicopter collide in D.C.
A passenger plane collided midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River, near Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport, causing multiple fatalities Wednesday night.
A passenger plane collided midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River, near Washington's Ronald Reagan National Airport, causing multiple fatalities Wednesday night.
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months