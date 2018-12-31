Long Island

Suspect in Port Jefferson Station triple stabbing still at large

Three people were stabbed in front of a home in Port Jefferson Station earlier this month during a house party, and the assailant is still at large, Suffolk County police said Monday.

Detectives are investigating the Dec. 16 incident, which began with a “dispute between people who are familiar with each other” in front of a home on Lincoln Place and ended with three people being stabbed at about 3 a.m., police said. It was not a random crime, police said. 

The victims were three men, ages 19, 22 and 46, police said. The victims transported themselves to a hospital, and the hospital contacted police.  

The victims are speaking with detectives, police said, adding that the stabbing was not gang-related.

Police declined to release information on any potential suspect or suspects.

Suffolk police did not put out a news release at the time of the stabbing and did not provide a reason Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

