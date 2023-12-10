Injured turtles are filling Long Island rescue centers beyond capacity

At the Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons, volunteers have been walking through a maze of plastic tubs containing injured or sick turtles occupying the bulk of the center's 2,400 square feet. Since the COVID pandemic, this is the new normal at the Jamesport facility, a converted 1920s farmhouse devoted exclusively to turtle recovery. It is filled with tubs ranging from bathtub- to shoebox-sized. They serve as hospital beds for a wide range of freshwater turtles that volunteers are nursing back to health. “Basically, they are coming in by the droves,” Karen Testa, the organization's executive director, said of the turtles. The rescue treats all 11 native New York terrapin species. There is no clear explanation for the sudden explosion of unwell reptilian patients, although theories, including a loss of habitat and more humans, abound. What is clear is the phenomenon is not unique to Testa's center. Sweetbriar Nature Center's Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Smithtown, which cares for other wildlife species, including birds, deer and squirrels, reported almost double its usual population. Isabel Fernandef, Sweetbriar's wildlife coordinator, said the center usually has about 25 turtles in its care. Last week, there were about 40. Most of the injured are eastern box turtles, a species labeled of “special concern” by conservationists. Known for their distinctive orange and yellow markings on dark brown shells, about 80% of Testa's patients belong to this group. Some have been struck by automobiles or even boat propellers. Others have found their way down steps leading to residential basements and become trapped. Michael Bottini, wildlife biologist with the Seatuck Environmental Association, said that when even a few turtles die from injuries, it could have a catastrophic effect on the ecosystems. “When you start knocking off one or two females crossing the road, you're going to lose the whole population in that region,” he said. Each spring, the state Department of Environmental Conservation launches its “Give Turtles a Brake” initiative, which urges drivers to slow down when traveling near turtle hatching grounds and educates the public on what to do if they find an injured turtle. DEC biologist Megan Bardon said that although an increase in people moving to the Island may impact turtle traffic injuries, more people also could just be more aware. “That also can increase the number of people finding turtles and bringing them into rehabbers,” she said. Some see the gradual loss of habitat as a possible explanation. Veronica Sayers, program coordinator at Sweetbriar Nature Center, said she'd noticed an increase in calls from construction companies who had cleared properties and uncovered the dispossessed reptiles. Turtles have slower metabolisms than other animals, and patients take at least six months to a year to heal at the hospital, Testa said. None can be released until spring, with hibernation season on Long Island lasting from October to April. The rescue deploys heat lamps to maintain a comfortable external temperature of 60 degrees, but electrical outlets are becoming scarce, Testa said. The eastern box turtle is found along the U.S. coast from Maine to Florida, west to the Great Lakes region and even in Texas, according to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute. They are typically found near streams or ponds, according to the Smithsonian. Testa believes awareness of the issue could help. She said humans should be mindful of turtle crossings when driving, and aware of dogs who may attack a turtle. Boaters should avoid shallow, freshwater areas with vegetation. Residents should be alert to misplaced turtles this time of year if their hibernation habitat is altered by construction or earth moving. Sayers said homeowners should leave “a wild spot,” or refrain from raking all of the leaves on a property, to maintain a safe spot for a turtle's home. An injured turtle shouldn't be left alone, Testa said. If you see one or believe it is dead, experts say contact one of the shelters or the DEC. All the experts agree that the turtle population is vital to the environment. “Without them, the ecosystem can collapse,” Testa said.

Karen Testa, executive director of Turtle Rescue of the Hamptons in Jamesport, works with one of the turtles in late November. Credit: Randee Daddona

'Give Turtles a Brake'

Watch out for turtles

