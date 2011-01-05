Two $250G Mega Millions winners on LI

They didn't sell a ticket bearing the six winning numbers in the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, but the folks at Reese Mart-Millenium Gas in Amityville earned bragging rights just the same.

The front door to the store on Route 110 by the Southern State Parkway has a bright sign saying the store had sold a ticket with five of the six numbers, making the holder - who lottery officials said has not come forward - eligible for $250,000.

So close and yet so far: Had the store sold the ticket that had all six numbers, making the holder eligible for a share of the whopping $380 million prize, the store would get a $10,000 bonus.

"God bless them," said Ayhan Tartici, manager of the mart. "It'll make someone happy."

The winning numbers were 4, 8, 15, 25 and 47 with 42 as the Mega Ball number. The holders, one in Post Falls, Idaho, and another in Ephrata, Wash., will each get $177.5 million.

Two second-place tickets that were just one number off - now worth $250,000 - were sold on Long Island. The other was sold at the Mineola Card and Smoke Shop on Jericho Turnpike in Mineola.

In all, 11 second-place tickets were sold statewide.

Customers who walked in to the Amityville store Wednesday were excited, wondering who had bought the winning ticket and perhaps, hoping to breathe in the store's lucky air.

"My daughter and I have to go home and check those tickets," said Harold Clinton of Amityville.

But Pat Hampton of Amityville had no illusions. "I checked already," said Hampton. "I've been crying all day."