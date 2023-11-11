Veterans Day heroes celebrated at American Airpower Museum

Dominick Critelli, 102 and a World War II U.S. Army veteran, served in the 95th Infantry Division, a part of the 377th Infantry Regiment in an Artillery Aviation unit.

So when Critelli, of Floral Park, along with 15 other veterans at the American Airpower Museum on Saturday afternoon, was given the chance to fly in a C-47 — a World War II-era plane — he was far from nervous.

“I’ve been in planes before,” he quipped.

The Veterans Day program, organized by the museum, Honor Flight Long Island and Mission Margraten Plus, honored members of the armed services across numerous wars, with about 40 veterans taking part. A two-minute moment of silence was held at 2:11 p.m., in line with the Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act passed in 2016. Critelli played saxophone during the event; both "America the Beautiful" and the national anthem.

Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and the Cold War were among those featured at this year’s ceremony. It has been occurring intermittently since 2000, according to Lawrence Starr, manager of the American Airpower Museum, which is located at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale.

“It’s to keep their memories alive,” said Starr, who noted that fewer World War II veterans are alive with each passing Veterans Day. “It gets more important every year.”

Veteran Manny Vider at Saturday's ceremonies. Credit: Gary Licker

Roger Kilfoil, vice president of Honor Flight Long Island and president of the nonprofit Mission Margraten Plus, said the main event of the day — two separate flights on the Douglas C-47 Skytrain — was the source of enthusiasm from the participants, which included four high school students whose essays about veterans garnered them seats on the trips.

Kilfoil also is a Vietnam veteran.

“For my Vietnam-era veteran community — which we all know it has been a rough time for those men, not getting the parades and support they deserved — I’m seeing a transition happen. … I can see that these men are humbled by the attention that they’re getting,” he said.

Dennis Rocillo, 79, also is a Vietnam veteran. He recalled being told to wear civilian clothes when he came back from overseas to avoid being detected in public.

“When I came back from Vietnam, nobody said, ‘Thank you,’” Rocillo said. “The first time somebody came up to me and said, ‘Thank you for your service,’ I got tears in my eyes. I’ll never forget it.”

Army and Air Force veteran Peter Gong, of New Hyde Park, was among veterans taking part in Saturday's program. Credit: Gary Licker

John-Paul Haubeil, 17, a Wantagh High School senior, wrote an essay about his grandfather, a naval aviator in World War II, and his family’s military background. Haubeil, who himself wants to join the Marines once he finishes school, said the experience of flying in the C-47 was a “really cool” moment for him.

“When it flew off, you could feel the ground going away,” he said of the plane, which made a round-trip over Fire Island.

Critelli was one of two 102-year-olds at Saturday’s event. Before he boarded his flight, he acknowledged that his presence had a higher importance on Veterans Day.

“The ones that are left behind are not here,” he said. “I’m here, I got 80 years ahead of them, and they can never come here. So, I’m here for them, too.”