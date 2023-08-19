Vietnam War veterans honored at Veterans of Foreign Wars Victory Post 414 in Center Moriches

Drafted into the U.S. Army at 19 years old, Gary O’Rourke said it was his duty and “an honor” to serve his country during the Vietnam War.

Now 74, O’Rourke was one of nearly 50 veterans to be honored, some posthumously, at a pinning ceremony Saturday at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Victory Post 414 in Center Moriches. Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-Bayport) handed each veteran a pin with an engraved message on the back that read: “A grateful nation thanks and honors you.”

The ceremony was part of the Vietnam War Commemoration, a program to mark the 50th anniversary of the war. Authorized by Congress and launched in 2012, it continues through Veterans Day of 2025.

The veterans, who represented all branches of the military, also received a Congressional Certificate of Recognition. Elected officials representing the Town of Brookhaven, the state and Suffolk County attended to thank them.

O’Rourke, who served in the 22nd Infantry Regiment, brought his service dog Lucy, an Australian Labradoodle, to the ceremony. He said he trains her as a therapy dog as well through the Nesconsent-based nonprofit, Paws of War.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s always nice to be among my fellow veterans,” said O’Rourke, who lives in Bay Shore.

Bill Stratemeier, a retired colonel and member of the Long Island Air Force Association, spoke during the ceremony about the difficulties Vietnam War veterans faced after returning from abroad. He said the American public couldn’t distinguish “the warrior from the war.”

“Vietnam was a very difficult time in our nation’s history,” he said. “We need to do everything we can to honor and protect and support our Vietnam veterans.”

Anthony Guardino of Bay Shore was also 19 when he was drafted in 1965 into the Army.

Guardino, 78, said the Vietnam War veterans obeyed orders, served honorably and “didn’t run away from their responsibilities.”

“We had no glory when we came back,” he said. “So now, a little later on, things have been getting a little better.”

After each veteran received their pin and certificate, two members of Troop 572 of Bohemia —an all-girl Boy Scout troop — brought them a star made out of retired flags by the organization Stars For Our Troops. Members of Boy Scout Troop 414 of Center Moriches also participated in the ceremony.

Some family members of veterans who have died accepted the pin and certificate on their behalf.

Officials also acknowledged some who were killed during the war, with Stratemeier reading their names: Samuel J. Santangelo, a Queens native killed in 1968; Eleftherios P. Pappas, a New York City native killed in 1966; and Garry F. Vickery, also a New York City native, who was killed in 1968.

Garbarino said it was the second pinning ceremony since he was elected to represent the 2nd Congressional District.

He said the veterans he met were “very special and selfless.”

“It’s the best part of my job,” he said.