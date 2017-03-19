Village elections around Long Island to be held Tuesday

Ten villages across Long Island have contested races for mayor or trustees in Tuesday’s elections with a new casino, downtown revitalization, fiscal strength and potholes dominating the issues.

AMITYVILLE

Mayor James Wandell decided not to seek re-election and instead is running for one of the two open trustee seats. Trustee Nick LaLota is running for mayor against trustee Dennis Siry. Trustees Jessica Bernius and Kevin Smith are seeking re-election, and former village administrator Stephen Greenwald is running for a trustee seat.

— DENISE M. BONILLA

BABYLON

The race for two board of trustees seats has incumbents Kevin S. Muldowney and Mary E. Adams facing former village treasurer Joan Crockett.

— JESSE COBURN

BELLEROSE

Three candidates are vying for two open seats on the village board of trustees.

Trustee Joseph Juliano is running for re-election to one of the two open board of trustees seats against Charles Puglisi and Dan Driscoll.

— STEFANIE DAZIO

FREEPORT

Mayor Robert Kennedy is running for re-election against former Mayor Andrew Hardwick and attorney Stephen Drummond with each leading their own slates of candidates for the two open trustee spots.

Kennedy is running with incumbent trustees Carmen Pineyro and Ronald Ellerbe. Hardwick is running with trustee candidates Juana Prado and Frank Grossman. Drummond is aligned with trustee candidates Phillip Prestamo and Angel Vargas.

— JOHN ASBURY

GREENPORT

Incumbents Mary Bess Phillips and Julia Robins, and Greenport resident Paul Kreiling are running for the two open board of trustees seats. Candidate Lucy Clark, also known as Mary Given, told the village board that she dropped out of the race.

— JEAN-PAUL SALAMANCA

HEMPSTEAD

Mayor Wayne Hall Sr. is running for his fourth term against trustee Don Ryan and candidate Henry Salgado. Six candidates are vying for two trustee spots: incumbents Waylyn Hobbs Jr. and Luis Figueroa, and challengers LaMont Johnson, Charles Renfroe, Darrell Garner and Sherina Lucas.

— STEFANIE DAZIO

ISLANDIA

Mayor Allan Dorman seeking his fourth term against former trustee Neil J. Munro. Incumbent trustees Michael Zaleski and Diane Olk are running for the two open trustee spots, as are newcomers Mario Carbellano and Burhan Kisla.

— SOPHIA CHANG

MASSAPEQUA PARK

Political newcomer Adam H. Dulberg is running against incumbents Daniel Pearl and Tina Schiaffino for two board of trustees seats.

— TED PHILLIPS

MASTIC BEACH

Two candidates are vying for mayor of Mastic Beach — a position that will be abolished at the end of the year, but is needed to guide the municipality back to being an unincorporated part Brookhaven Town — and three are running for two trustee spots.

Trustee Christopher Anderson and challenger Robert Miller are facing off for the top job. Trustee Victor Viola and planning board members Diana M. Soldano, Fred Krage and Christopher A. Ricciardi are vying for the trustee spot.

— DEON J. HAMPTON

SEA CLIFF

Incumbents Dina Epstein and Jeffrey Vitale are facing challenger Deb McDermott for the two available village trustee positions.

— DAVID OLSON