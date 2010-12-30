Walt cartoon caption contest winners

Should we call in the Chilean government to dig out and rescue snowbound New York City? Is Mayor Michael Bloomberg to blame for the mess? Maybe the fault lies with former Mayor John Lindsay, who fought his own blizzard battles more than 40 years ago. Newsday asked readers to supply their own captions for yesterday’s cover cartoon by Walt Handelsman and more than 200 responded at newsday.com.

They poked fun at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Long Island Rail Road, even E-Z Pass toll lanes. Readers used the cartoon to take jabs at New Jersey, local sports teams, wrong-way drivers, former Vice President Al Gore and global climate change. They knowingly captured the tension of a difficult drive with a spouse, partner or friend. And they couldn’t resist references to Broadway’s Great White Way or there being “no business like snow business.” Or, as mekatalee, from Huntington, offered, ‘Snow . ..that is so last Christmas.’

Here is a sampling of the submissions:

POKING POLITICS

Honey, get the Chilean government on the phone … looks like we need a little assistance. KickinWing, West Islip

This must be the Mayor’s new pedestrian ski way slip_kid, Syosset

Is Lindsay back in office? kleogrande, Glen Head

So that’s where Nassau and Suffolk counties put all their snow. JanetF8, Massapequa

That was Al Gore on the phone. He said "April Fools." Levittoriginal, Levittown

GOADING GOVERNMENT

At least we’re not on the Long Island Rail Road. Jonm898, East Rockaway

Of COURSE the MTA still collected the toll. website free

I hear they have light drizzle in the EZ Pass lane. greatsouthbay, Staten Island

It could have been worse, I heard they put all the garbage in the Holland Tunnel. jkirschberg, East Islip

Look! We have our very own "Big Dig! fargond, Levittown

TRAVEL TENSIONS

What do you mean try to go around? debbiek243, Woodmere

Hey babe, did you bring the shovel? music84, Malverne

You're not REALLY gonna hold me to all those things I said I'd do "when hell freezes over" are you?? mcl457, Bay Shore

What are you waiting for? Go! asbreger, Rockville Centre

I told you I could back my way out of the tunnel! RichardS42, Plainview

FUN AND GAMES

Spiderman will open before this tunnel does! lorwood, Ridge

I thought the Great White Way was on Broadway. mrjonz23, Commack

Somewhere in there is the New York Giants playoff chances. COREYW1, Coram

There’s no business like snow business. jam7, Coram

‘Not I, not anyone else, can travel that road for you. You must travel it for yourself” Walt Whitman. EManchenko, Melville

I don't think Sinatra meant THIS when he sang, " ... if I can make it there ..." shakeldan, Wantagh

WALT’S FAVORITES

They finally found a way to stop the wrong way drivers!!! tdgjr70, Farmingdale

That's a new one..we're snowed out.. vchristie, Mount Sinai

Honey, do you think the mayor is trying to tell us something? Sojourner27, Smithtown

We could be dreaming of a "White Easter" ljurban46, Huntington

Oh perhaps we should call NYC sanitation and they will just knock down the tunnel for us to get through may2700, Sound Beach