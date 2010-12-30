Walt cartoon caption contest winners
Should we call in the Chilean government to dig out and rescue snowbound New York City? Is Mayor Michael Bloomberg to blame for the mess? Maybe the fault lies with former Mayor John Lindsay, who fought his own blizzard battles more than 40 years ago. Newsday asked readers to supply their own captions for yesterday’s cover cartoon by Walt Handelsman and more than 200 responded at newsday.com.
They poked fun at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Long Island Rail Road, even E-Z Pass toll lanes. Readers used the cartoon to take jabs at New Jersey, local sports teams, wrong-way drivers, former Vice President Al Gore and global climate change. They knowingly captured the tension of a difficult drive with a spouse, partner or friend. And they couldn’t resist references to Broadway’s Great White Way or there being “no business like snow business.” Or, as mekatalee, from Huntington, offered, ‘Snow . ..that is so last Christmas.’
Here is a sampling of the submissions:
POKING POLITICS
Honey, get the Chilean government on the phone … looks like we need a little assistance. KickinWing, West Islip
This must be the Mayor’s new pedestrian ski way slip_kid, Syosset
Is Lindsay back in office? kleogrande, Glen Head
So that’s where Nassau and Suffolk counties put all their snow. JanetF8, Massapequa
That was Al Gore on the phone. He said "April Fools." Levittoriginal, Levittown
GOADING GOVERNMENT
At least we’re not on the Long Island Rail Road. Jonm898, East Rockaway
Of COURSE the MTA still collected the toll. website free
I hear they have light drizzle in the EZ Pass lane. greatsouthbay, Staten Island
It could have been worse, I heard they put all the garbage in the Holland Tunnel. jkirschberg, East Islip
Look! We have our very own "Big Dig! fargond, Levittown
TRAVEL TENSIONS
What do you mean try to go around? debbiek243, Woodmere
Hey babe, did you bring the shovel? music84, Malverne
You're not REALLY gonna hold me to all those things I said I'd do "when hell freezes over" are you?? mcl457, Bay Shore
What are you waiting for? Go! asbreger, Rockville Centre
I told you I could back my way out of the tunnel! RichardS42, Plainview
FUN AND GAMES
Spiderman will open before this tunnel does! lorwood, Ridge
I thought the Great White Way was on Broadway. mrjonz23, Commack
Somewhere in there is the New York Giants playoff chances. COREYW1, Coram
There’s no business like snow business. jam7, Coram
‘Not I, not anyone else, can travel that road for you. You must travel it for yourself” Walt Whitman. EManchenko, Melville
I don't think Sinatra meant THIS when he sang, " ... if I can make it there ..." shakeldan, Wantagh
WALT’S FAVORITES
They finally found a way to stop the wrong way drivers!!! tdgjr70, Farmingdale
That's a new one..we're snowed out.. vchristie, Mount Sinai
Honey, do you think the mayor is trying to tell us something? Sojourner27, Smithtown
We could be dreaming of a "White Easter" ljurban46, Huntington
Oh perhaps we should call NYC sanitation and they will just knock down the tunnel for us to get through may2700, Sound Beach