Wanted: Wallet stolen; necklaces stolen
Nassau police and its Crime Stoppers unit are looking for a suspect who used a stolen credit card to make purchases in Hicksville.
Police say that between 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Oct. 3, a was stolen from the victim's car while it was parked outside Woodland Avenue School at 85 Ketchams Rd. in Hicksville. A person believed to be involved in the theft was seen on a camera later that day using a credit card in the wallet to purchase items at a local store.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at its toll-free and confidential hotline: 800-244-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers offers up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.
----------------
Suffolk police and its Crime Stoppers department are looking for a suspect who allegedly snatched two yellow metal chain necklaces from a male victim in Huntington Station.
Police say that at 1:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, the suspect also knocked down the victim's brother who came to the victim's aid, and took $15 cash from him.
The suspect ran east on Church Street. He is described as wearing a white T-shirt and running shorts.
To report this or any crime, call Crime Stoppers anonymous hotline, 800-220-TIPS (8477), or text "SCPD" and message to CRIMES (274637) or visit tipsubmit.com. Callers could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information resulting in an arrest.