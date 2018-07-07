Three canoeists, only one of whom had a life jacket on, were hauled out of the Long Island Sound by Suffolk marine police officers after their craft overturned on Friday, authorities said.

The trio was spotted clinging to the side of their canoe by a power plant worker in Northport, who called the marine bureau, Suffolk County police said in a statement. National Grid spokeswoman Wendy Ladd said Saturday that the worker was from National Grid.

Officers Paul Carnival, Keith Walters and John Falcone responded about 2:50 p.m., and reached the three men in three minutes or so, police said.

According to the police, Javier Villatoro, 27, of Brentwood, the sole canoeist wearing a life jacket, his brother Jose Villatoro, 25, of Central Islip, and Odir Vilorio, 30, of Huntington Station, were brought to the Soundview boat ramp in Northport on the police craft Marine Bravo.

They all declined medical attention, police said.

CORRECTION: The canoers were spotted by a National Grid worker. An earlier version of this story had an incorrect title for the worker based on information from police.