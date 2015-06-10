Waves at 4 feet or less on Long Island's ocean beaches

A small-craft advisory on ocean waters east of Fire Island Inlet has been canceled, the National Weather Service said Wednesday in its marine forecast.

Conditions across most Long Island waters should be favorable, with wave heights on the South Shore at 4 feet or less and southwest winds from 5 to 10 knots, the service's Upton office said.

Wave heights on the North Shore are expected to be 1 foot or less.

Sub small-craft-advisory levels are expected through much of Thursday, with marginal increases in winds and wave heights possible in the afternoon hours, the service said.

Seas building in response to a moderate southwesterly flow and an incoming cold front are likely.

Inland conditions Wednesday for Long Island call for clear sunny skies, light winds and temperatures near 80 degrees.