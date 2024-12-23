Forecast: Warmer weather on the way; snow possible into Christmas Eve

Monday's bitter cold is expected to give way to possible snow overnight that could bring much of the region a White Christmas Eve, forecasters said.

Temperatures hovered in the upper teens midday Monday. The National Weather Service said some areas of Long Island could actually get above 30 degrees Monday.

As of 10 a.m. it was 18 degrees in Melville, headed to 29.

The weather service said potential snow showers are in the forecast overnight Monday into Tuesday, with a 50% chance of rain or snow throughout the day on Christmas Eve. Sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s are on tap for Christmas Day, the weather service said.

Forecasters are calling for overnight temperatures in the 20s for the remainder of the week, with daytime temperatures pushing 40 degrees by Friday.

Wind chill values could make temperatures feel colder early in the week; winds will mostly be light.

For now, any significant winter weather will likely remain well north and west of Long Island, the weather service said.

Some upstate areas and parts of Pennsylvania could see more than 3 inches of snow over the next two days, forecasters said.