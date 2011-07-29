Weather delays LIRR's Ronkonkoma line

Long Island Rail Road trains on the Ronkonkoma line were delayed Friday night after the weather caused signal failures there, an LIRR spokesman said.

The 6:21 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma was delayed by 57 minutes, while the 7:13 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn was delayed by 42 minutes, the spokesman said. The 7:58 p.m. train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station was canceled altogether, he said.

As of late Friday evening, he said he wasn't sure how long the delays would continue on that line, or how significant they would be.