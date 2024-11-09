Brush fire in Riverhead as LI under red flag warning due to low humidity, wind gusts

An 20-acre brush fire in Riverhead that raged for much of Saturday morning amid a red flag warning across Long Island has been contained, the Riverhead Town Police Department confirmed.

That fire department was joined by 17 additional fire departments to fight the fire in the wooded area to the east side of 3000 Sound Ave., police said. Riverhead police responded to the fire around 12:30 a.m. Seven EMS agencies and three law enforcement agencies also responded.

Firefighters were able to control the fire shortly after 10 a.m., police said.

A Ridge Fire Department firefighter was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation, Riverhead Police Lt. Jonathan Devereaux said.

No buildings or dwellings were affected, Devereaux said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The conditions are still bad, the wind is still a risk," Devereaux said. "We are monitoring and maintaining."

The fire scene was turned over to the New York State Fire Ranger's Office for further investigation, police said.

The red flag warning is in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

The alert is a combination of the region’s low humidity of 25% as well as wind gusts expected to reach up to 30 mph throughout the afternoon, the weather service said.

"Those are two conditions that are considered there [on Long Island] for spreading wildfires if they were to start," NWS meteorologist David Stark said. "If a fire were to start, the conditions could make the start of that fire happen very rapidly."

Winds are expected to die down Saturday evening, Stark said, and there is some rain in the forecast on Sunday night.

"It may be our first wet, measurable rain that we see here, more than just a very little bit in the last couple months," Stark said.

James Tomasini, an NWS meteorologist, said the rain could make it harder for fires to spread as much as they have.

"If you get a wetting rain that kind of wets the soil on top that eliminates those dry conditions," Tomasini said. "Not saying fires can't still start and spread, but it definitely would help the case."

Since the red flag warning went into effect Friday at 8 a.m., there have been several more fires on Long Island, including in Yaphank and the Glenwood/Glen Head area, according to Michael Uttaro, Nassau County's Fire Coordinator. He added there that was also a fire at the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday, at Hempstead's Lake State Park last Saturday, and in the Oceanside/Island Park area last Sunday.

Uttaro is hopeful the precipitation in Sunday's forecast will help slow down the fires. In the meantime, residents can take precautions.

"We have encouraged people not to open burn, or use fire pits, especially when things become unattended" Uttaro said.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for New York City for Saturday until 11 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, which posted the alert on its website, "When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects.

"People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young, and those with preexisting respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician."

Gov. Kathy Hochul has deployed agencies to respond to wildfires across the state, including assigning personnel from the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to watch fires in Wildwood, Brookhaven and Hallock State Parks due to nearby wildfires, according to a release from her office.

In addition, staffers from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services are in Ulster County; New York State Police have deployed two helicopters to fight the ongoing wildfires utilizing water drops; and Park Forest Rangers are coordinating with DEC Forest Rangers to coordinate a response to the fire on the Sullivan/Ulster county border.

There will also be a freeze warning on Long Island in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach as low as 29 degrees, which could pose danger to some crops.

"It's more for the agricultural side. This is not the type of freeze that you have to protect any pipes," Stark said. "If you have any sensitive plants outside that a freeze could potentially kill them, those obviously need to be protected."