Rain Saturday morning clearing as forecast calls for dry weather for remainder of weekend

The scattered showers that peppered parts of Long Island on Saturday morning are clearing, with dry weather expected for the rest of the weekend, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a warning that people should stay out of the water Saturday due to strong rip currents in southwestern and southeastern Suffolk and southern Nassau. The warning remains in effect until 8 p.m., and forecasters emphasized that these life-threatening rip currents can sweep even good swimmers into deep water.

The weather service had issued a flood advisory for those areas, saying it could cause some nuisance flooding in flood-prone areas, but canceled that advisory at 10 a.m.

"Most likely, the rest of the day will be dry. There's a small chance of isolated showers in the evening," said weather service meteorologist David Stark.

Daytime temperatures Saturday are expected to reach into the low 80s, with the nighttime low dropping to 66 degrees, the weather service said.

Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high near 79 degrees, with the evening becoming partly cloudy with temperatures around 64 degrees, the weather service said.

Monday brings a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m., with a high near 76 degrees. Monday night has a 30% chance of rain with the thermometer standing about 64 degrees, the weather service said.

These temperatures are a bit lower from the average of about 80 degrees this time of year, said Stark.

Tuesday will arrive with a 30% chance of rain during the day with a high near 76 degrees, with the evening having a 40% chance of rain amid mostly cloudy skies and temperatures getting down to 65 degrees, according to the weather service.

Seasonal temperatures will return Wednesday, reaching around 80 degrees, although there is a 30% chance of showers, the weather service said.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures of 61 degrees, forecasters said.