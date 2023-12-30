Sunshine and cooler to close out 2023 and begin new year

The year is expected to close out with some sunshine and chillier temperatures after a gloomy wet week, forecasters said.

“It should be a little bit of an improvement this weekend,” said David Radell, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Upton.

Although temperatures this weekend will be close to the average December temperatures, it will feel colder than this past week with its warmer days, Radell said.

There’s still a chance of lingering showers on Saturday morning mostly in New York City but skies are expected to clear up on Long Island. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s during the day and drop to 32 at night.

Long Islanders heading to Times Square on New Year’s Eve should brace for some cooler temperatures with daytime highs of 43 during the day, dropping to 34 at night.

New Year’s Day is also anticipated to be partly sunny with a high near 43. Night will fall to about 28.

The workweek is expected to be clear and dry with highs in the mid 40s. Night temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Radell said December’s average high is normally 41 and the low is 27 degrees.