Record-setting warmth Wednesday but fall-like temps return next week

Summer-like heat made a brief return visit to Long Island Wednesday, when the high temperature of 83 degrees at mid-day set a record at Long Island MacArthur Airport, the National Weather Service said. But next week, more autumn-like conditions are expected.

This week's warmth, which began drifting into the region after record-breaking rainfall over the weekend, featured temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees hotter than normal for this time of year, the weather service said. The previous high temperature of 82 degrees was set in 2013.

Gradually, temperatures are expected to fall, although Thursday and Friday will still have highs in the low to mid-70s, meteorologists said. Patchy fog will envelope the region Thursday and Friday mornings.

Thursday will turn sunny with a slight chance of showers at night and there is a 50% chance of rain Friday.

Showers are likely Saturday and Saturday night, thanks to a possible brush with Hurricane Phillipe, which will be passing by the region. Its path, however, is not clear at this point, the weather service said.

"Regardless, a good 1-1.5 inches of rainfall is possible through Saturday, with the potential for periods of moderate to heavy rain," the weather service said in its forecast discussion Wednesday.

But conditions should clear Sunday, when the sun returns.

The weekend showers are predicted to usher in more autumn-like temperatures, and by Monday night, a low of 48 degrees is forecast, the weather service said. Then, next week, look for highs in the low 60s.