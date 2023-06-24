Rainy weekend for Long Island, National Weather Service says

Expect a warm and soggy weekend on Long Island as a low pressure system moves through the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday with patchy fog developing before noon, with a high of 76 degrees.

The low pressure system coming from the west is bringing in moisture from the Atlantic, according to Bryan Ramsey, meteorologist at the weather service.

“Combine that with the general instability that’s typical with a low pressure system and there’s the development of showers and thunderstorms, particularly in the summer with more surface heating,” Ramsey said.

But the heavier downpours from overnight and early Saturday morning have essentially cleared out.

Tomorrow will likely be a repeat of Saturday with a low pressure system causing more scattered showers throughout the day and evening.

“Plan for a wet weekend,” Ramsey said.

He said forecasters will be keeping their eye on heavier downpours and risk of flood Sunday, which will depend on how wet the soil is.

The rain is expected to stick around until Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s projected.

There’s also a continued 30% chance of rain on Thursday, according to the weather service.

"It looks like it’s not going anywhere anytime soon," Ramsey added.