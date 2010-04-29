Weather service issues brush fire watch for this afternoon

A combination of dry brush, low humidity and gusting northwest winds has prompted the National Weather Service in Upton to issue a fire weather watch for Long Island starting Thursday afternoon.

Even with steady rain early in the week, conditions through Thursday night are ideal for brush fires in many areas, the service said.

"Brush in the spring can dry pretty rapidly, so the conditions are such that the potential exists for fires," meteorologist Jim Connolly said. "And should a fire start, it can spread quickly because of the high winds."

Humidity levels on Long Island are likely to fall to between 30 percent and 40 percent, the weather service said.

Residents should keep vehicles off grassy areas - hot motor parts and leaking fuel also could spark a fire - and properly dispose of any smoking materials.