With no winner in 7 weeks, Mega Millions up to $224M

What would you do with $224 million?

Pay a lot of taxes, no doubt. But chances are you wouldn't mind - at least not so much - if you were the winner of Friday night's Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

With no winner since March 12, that jackpot has swelled to $224 million, paid over annual installments - with a cash-option amount of $138.1 million.

All you need to do to win is buy a ticket and match all five numbers drawn plus the Mega ball. No big deal, right? Hey, the odds of hitting the jackpot in the 38-state lottery - it's also played in Washington, D.C. - is a mere 1 in 175,711,536!

No one had the numbers drawn last Tuesday: 23, 37, 41, 50, 55 and 6.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The last time the Mega Millions lottery drawing was hit, just one player in Illinois had the winning combo: 2, 15, 25, 48, 53 and 41.

Since Mega Millions was last hit, the numbers 10, 50 and 52 have each come up three times, and 3, 16, 23, 28, 31, 37, 39, 44, 47 and 48 have each come up twice. The Mega ball has twice been 13 or 25 since March 12. All other numbers have appeared once each since then.

The five white balls are numbered 1 to 56. The yellow Mega ball is numbered 1 to 46.

On April 21, someone in Missouri hit the Powerball lottery drawing for $258.5 million. That lottery had not been hit since March 13.