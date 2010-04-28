Woman hit by train as she tries to cross tracks in Farmingdale

A woman crossing the Long Island Rail Road tracks against the gates at Main Street in Farmingdale was struck and injured by a train Wednesday, railroad officials said.

Fortunately, the train had been stopped at the station moments before and was moving slowly - and, officials said, the woman suffered "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Railroad officials said the incident occurred at 7:22 a.m.

Officials said emergency medical personnel treated the woman, who was identified only as being 47 years old, and transported her to Nassau University Medical Center.

Her condition was not immediately known.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The accident location is just west of the station platform, officials said. The railroad said a preliminary investigation by Metropolitan Transportation Authority police determined that the gates were functioning properly at the time of the accident - and that the gates were in the down position. It is believed the woman may have walked around the gates, though that scenario was under investigation.

The woman was struck by the 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip that was due at Penn Station at 8:06 a.m., officials said. The train was delayed 79 minutes.

The accident caused up to 40 -minute delays on the Ronkonkoma Branch east of Farmingdale, railroad officials said.

One additional train was canceled. Five trains operated late, railroad spokesman Sam Zambuto said Wednesday.

Last week, a man was struck and killed by a train at the Wyandanch station in what appeared to be an accident, officials said.

The train Friday from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma struck the unidentified man at Straight Path Road in Wyandanch. Witnesses told MTA police the crossing gates were functioning properly, the MTA said.

With Bill Mason