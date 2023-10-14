Wrong-way driver facing DWI charge after Sunrise Hwy. crash in Southampton critically injures other motorist, state police say

A wrong-way driver was allegedly drunk early Saturday in Southampton when he struck another vehicle head-on, critically injuring the other driver, State Police announced Saturday.

Nestor Huartan, 50, of East Copiague, who had been driving east in Sunrise Highway's westbound lanes, was unhurt in the wreck and later charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a news release.

The names of the other driver and that person's passenger, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries and went to Peconic Bay Medical Center, weren't immediately disclosed. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. between exits 65 and 64, according to the release.

Huartan was in a 2020 Ford Explorer SUV and the other driver was in a 2016 Volkswagen GTI car, the release said.

The Volkswagen driver was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition, according to the release, which said Huartan was arraigned in town court and freed. He couldn’t be reached for comment later Saturday. A State Police spokesman, Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, didn't return a message seeking further details of the crash.