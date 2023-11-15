M&Ms biscotti.

1 2/3 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips, divided

White chocolate-peppermint M&M's for decorating





1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.



2. Sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large mixing bowl. Stir in the sugar. Add eggs, yolks and vanilla, and mix with an electric mixer on low speed until just combined. Mix in 1 cup chocolate chips on low speed.



3. Turn dough onto a lightly floured work surface and divide in half. Shape each half into a flat log about 12 inches long and 21/2 inches wide. Place the logs several inches apart on the prepared baking sheet.



4. Bake the logs until they are firm to the touch, about 35 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow them to cool completely.



5. Reduce the oven temperature to 325 degrees. Transfer the logs to a cutting board and cut them diagonally into about 24 slices about 1 inch thick. Lay the slices, cut-side down, on the baking sheet and return cookies to the oven. Bake until they are crisp, about 10 minutes. Transfer the cookies to wire racks and let cool completely.



6. Place the remaining chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave until 75 percent melted. Whisk until smooth. Line a baking sheet with a fresh sheet of parchment paper. Dip the rounded sides of the biscotti in the chocolate, letting excess drip back into the bowl. Arrange M&M's on top of chocolate and let stand until set, about 1 hour.

Makes about 24 cookies. Recipe by Lauren Chattman.