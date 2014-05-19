15 LI players named lacrosse All-Americans

Long Island will be well represented in the ninth annual Under Armour All-America Lacrosse Classic this summer, which features the nation’s best senior players.

Eight boys and seven girls from the Island were named Monday as 2014 Under Armour All-Americans.

The boys game, which will be broadcast live on ESPNU, is at 5 p.m. July 12 at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium. The girls play later that evening at 7:30 p.m.

Under Armour All-Americans are selected by a panel of lacrosse experts from Inside Lacrosse Magazine.

Smithtown West is one of only two schools (the other being Boys Latin in Maryland) to have three boys representatives: Ryan Keenan, Logan Greco and Christian Zawadzki.

Babylon attack Shelby Fredericks (Northwestern) was selected but will not play because of an injury.

Here are the 2014 Under Armour All-Americans from LI:

BOYS

Christian Zawadzki, midfield, Smithtown West (Maryland)

Patrick McCormick, attack, Hicksville (North Carolina)

Ian Kirby, attack, Massapequa (Towson)

Ryan Keenan, attack, Smithtown West (Penn State)

Logan Greco, defense, Smithtown West (Virginia)

Sean Cerrone, midfield, Chaminade (Villanova)

Craig Berge, midfield, Massapequa (Georgetown)

Sam Bonafede, midfield, Chaminade (Princeton)

GIRLS

Kasey Behr, midfield, St. Anthony’s (Virginia)

Julia Glynn, midfielder, Manhasset (Harvard)

Shelby Fredericks, attack, Babylon (Northwestern)

Kyra Harney, midfield/attack, Bay Shore (Duke)

Kaitlyn Montalbano, midfield/attack, St. John the Baptist (Towson)

Allie Pavinelli, attack, Northport (Florida)

Shayna Pirreca, attack, Mount Sinai (Florida)