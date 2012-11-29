1864 A Colorado militia killed at least 150 peaceful Cheyenne Indians in the Sand Creek Massacre.

1947 The UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for the partitioning of Palestine between Arabs and Jews.

1952 President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower secretly left on a trip to Korea, keeping his campaign promise to assess the conflict first-hand.

1961 Enos the chimp was launched from Cape Canaveral aboard the Mercury-Atlas 5 spacecraft, which orbited Earth twice before returning.

1972 The coin-operated video arcade game Pong, created by Atari, made its debut at Andy Capp's Tavern in Sunnyvale, Calif.

1987 A Korean Air 707 jetliner en route from Abu Dhabi to Bangkok was destroyed by a bomb planted by North Korean agents with the loss of all 115 people aboard.

2001 George Harrison, the "quiet Beatle," died in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer; he was 58.