22-year-old posed no threat to police before Colorado deputy killed him, law enforcement review finds

DENVER — The Clear Creek County sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed 22-year-old Christian Glass last year had no reason to use any force on Glass because he posed no lethal threat and there was no legal reason to detain him, a law enforcement review of the killing found.

Former Clear Creek County Deputy Andrew Buen violated multiple agency policies and made several errors while responding to the June 11 call for help from Glass, according to a 72-page review of the incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released Wednesday.

Buen also failed to de-escalate his interactions with Glass, failed to give warnings before using less-lethal force on Glass and, along with other officers on scene, failed to create space between himself and Glass after Glass picked up a knife.

“With there being no probable cause to place Mr. Glass on a (mental health hold) and state statute providing the opportunity to leave Mr. Glass sitting alone in his vehicle, any force used to remove him from the vehicle would be unreasonable and would not fall within CCCSO policy and procedure,” the review found.

Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers on Nov. 3 requested the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office conduct the internal affairs investigation into Buen. The Clear Creek agency did not open an investigation itself in the aftermath of the fatal shooting.

A grand jury in November indicted Buen and Kyle Gould, the supervisor who approved the decision to remove Glass from the vehicle. Both men were fired from the sheriff’s office after they were indicted.

“Their independent investigation reaffirms the failure of policy and training that resulted in Mr. Buen’s termination,” the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The detailed, unbiased investigation confirmed that Mr. Buen was not within CCCSO policy and procedures were not followed when Mr. Buen used deadly force against Mr. Christian Glass. The 72-page report painstakingly details Mr. Glass’s tragic loss of life, the excessive force against Mr. Glass, mistakes, and outright failures.”

Glass died at the scene June 11 in Silver Plume. He had called 911 for help after crashing his car on a berm while experiencing a mental health crisis. Buen and six other law enforcement officers from a variety of agencies spoke with Glass for more than an hour to try to coax him from the driver’s seat of his car before deciding to physically remove him to place him on a mental health hold.

With approval from Gould, Buen broke out the front passenger window, which prompted Glass to start to scream and pick up a knife he had in the car. Buen shocked Glass with a Taser and shot him with less-lethal bean bags when Glass failed to follow officers’ commands to drop the knife.

Glass turned in his seat and swiped the knife through the broken rear driver’s side window, where Georgetown police Marshal Randy Williams stood. Buen then fired five rounds at Glass, killing him.

The Douglas County investigation noted that Glass never made any suicidal or homicidal comments until officers started using a Taser on him and shooting him with bean bags. While being shot with the bean bags and shocked, Glass told officers that he would kill them if they didn’t stop.

“It would be reasonable to believe Mr. Glass would make extreme statements under this level of duress,” the report states.

The Douglas County investigator wrote that none of the other six officers on scene fired at Glass, even though several had a better view of Glass’ movement toward Williams. One of the officers on scene said she believed Glass could’ve only cut Williams’ hands.

“Mr. Glass was not in a physical position to kill anyone… it would have been physically improbable for him to cause any injury to Chief Williams,” the report states.

Glass wouldn’t have posed any threat to officers had Buen not broken out the window of the vehicle, the investigation states.

“Prior to the rear driver’s side passenger window being broken by a less-lethal shotgun round, Mr. Glass would have had to take significant steps to pose and imminent danger to any officer on scene,” the report states. “Up to and including retrieving his knife, exiting the vehicle, and gaining enough proximity to an officer to inflict physical harm on them.”

One of the officers, Idaho Springs police Officer Brittney Morrow, told investigators she was surprised Buen’s bullets didn’t hit Williams.

____

©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.