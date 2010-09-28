3 Simple whole grain recipes

Tip: Adding nuts to a whole grain side dish pumps up its nutritional goodness - and its staying power: you'll be fuller faster and for longer.



QUINOA WITH PARSLEY AND ALMONDS

1 cup quinoa

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 cup chopped red onion

4 cloves garlic, sliced

1 teaspoon sugar

1/3 cup toasted slivered almonds

1/2 cup parsley, chopped

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1. Rinse the quinoa in a fine mesh strainer under cold running water. Combine in a saucepan with 2 cups of water; bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and simmer uncovered until the liquid is absorbed, about 25 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic and sugar and cook, stirring occasionally, until very soft and deeply golden, 12 to 14 minutes. Combine with the quinoa, almonds, parsley and lemon zest.

3. Whisk together the remaining olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper and toss thoroughly with the quinoa. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 332 calories, 9 g protein, 36 g carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 18 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 153 mg sodium



YELLOW (BROWN) RICE

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic, minced

3/4 teaspoon turmeric

3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup quick-cooking brown rice

1 3/4 cups low-sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Heat the oil in a deep skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until soft and golden, about 8 minutes. Add the turmeric and cumin; stir thoroughly and add the rice, again stirring thoroughly. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 10 minutes, or until all the liquid is absorbed.

2. Remove from heat and let stand, covered, 5 minutes. Stir in parsley, salt and pepper to taste and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 227 calories, 5 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 5 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 324 mg sodium



ORANGE-PECAN COUSCOUS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 teaspoon crumbled dry rosemary

3/4 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1/2 cup orange juice

1 cup whole-wheat couscous

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Segments from one orange, coarsely chopped

1/2 teaspoon orange zest

Salt and pepper to taste

1. Heat oil in a deep skillet over medium heat; add onion and rosemary and cook, stirring often, for 8 to 10 minutes until soft and golden. Add chicken broth and orange juice and bring to a boil; stir in couscous, cover the pan and remove from heat. Let the couscous stand, covered, at least 10 minutes, until the liquid is fully absorbed.

2. Use a fork to stir in the pecans, orange segments, zest and salt and pepper to taste. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 278 calories, 6 g protein, 36 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 14 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 122 mg sodium