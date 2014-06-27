$63G Take 5 lottery ticket sold in Valley Stream

News

A winning New York Lottery Take 5 ticket worth $62,703 was sold at the Aman Shell Service Station in Valley Stream Thursday, June 26, 2014, lottery officials said.

By Newsday Staff

A winning New York Lottery Take 5 ticket worth $62,703 was sold at the Aman Shell Service Station in Valley Stream Thursday.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 05-10-21-32-38. Tickets expire one year after the game's drawing.

In addition to the top prize, 193 players from across the state purchased winning tickets worth $487 each by matching four out of five numbers. 

Winning tickets can be claimed at the Long Island's lottery customer service office at 45 South Service Rd. in Plainview.

