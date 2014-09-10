9/11 ceremonies around Long Island

Here is a list of 9/11 memorial events happening over the next several days across Long Island. If you know of other events, please let us know by filling out the form below. All events are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 11, unless otherwise noted.

BABYLON

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

Ocean Parkway, Babylon

6:45 p.m.

The Town of Babylon and the Town of Babylon Chiefs Association will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the 9/11 Hometown Memorial Site between Overlook and Cedar Beaches. The names of the 48 Babylon victims will be read aloud as part of the ceremony.

EAST HAMPTON

9/11 Memorial

Hook Mill Green

6 p.m.

Emergency workers from East Hampton and surrounding towns will gather to offer wreaths in remembrance to those lost in the attacks. The event is open to the public.

FARMINGDALE

United Methodist Church of Farmingdale

3-7 p.m.

407 Main St.

516-694-3424

FREEPORT

Dockside Ceremony

Wednesday, Sept. 10

6:15-7:30 p.m.

Miss Freeport V

85 Woodcleft Rd.

HUNTINGTON

9/11 Memorial at Heckscher Park

12 p.m.

Main Street and Prime Avenue

The names of Huntington victims will be read.

ISLIP

9/11 Memorial Ceremony

5 p.m.

655 Main St., Islip

Memorial Park is adjacent to Islip Town Hall.

LIDO BEACH

Point Lookout Beach

7:30 a.m.

The ceremony is open to the public.

LONG BEACH

Remembrance Gathering

Long Beach Recreation Center

8 a.m.

Magnolia Boulevard at West Bay Drive

Long Beach Fire Department Tribute Ceremony

9/11 monument at Firemen's Memorial Plaza

West Park Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard

7:30 p.m.

The fire department will pay tribute to victims and honor first responders.

MANHASSET

Mary Jane Davies Green

Plandome Road and Manhasset Avenue

8:30-9:30 a.m.

The names of local victims will be read aloud.

ROCKVILLE CENTRE

Community Conversation for Young Adults

3:30-5 p.m.

Lakeview Library

1120 Woodfield Rd.

WEST BABYLON

Post Dedication and Street Renaming Ceremony

Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.

American Legion Post 1634

10 Bruce St., West Babylon

The Town of Babylon will rename Bruce Street in honor of John Sardiello, a World War II veteran.