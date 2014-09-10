9/11 ceremonies around Long Island
Here is a list of 9/11 memorial events happening over the next several days across Long Island. If you know of other events, please let us know by filling out the form below. All events are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 11, unless otherwise noted.
BABYLON
9/11 Memorial Ceremony
Ocean Parkway, Babylon
6:45 p.m.
The Town of Babylon and the Town of Babylon Chiefs Association will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the 9/11 Hometown Memorial Site between Overlook and Cedar Beaches. The names of the 48 Babylon victims will be read aloud as part of the ceremony.
EAST HAMPTON
9/11 Memorial
Hook Mill Green
6 p.m.
Emergency workers from East Hampton and surrounding towns will gather to offer wreaths in remembrance to those lost in the attacks. The event is open to the public.
FARMINGDALE
United Methodist Church of Farmingdale
3-7 p.m.
407 Main St.
516-694-3424
FREEPORT
Dockside Ceremony
Wednesday, Sept. 10
6:15-7:30 p.m.
Miss Freeport V
85 Woodcleft Rd.
HUNTINGTON
9/11 Memorial at Heckscher Park
12 p.m.
Main Street and Prime Avenue
The names of Huntington victims will be read.
ISLIP
9/11 Memorial Ceremony
5 p.m.
655 Main St., Islip
Memorial Park is adjacent to Islip Town Hall.
LIDO BEACH
Point Lookout Beach
7:30 a.m.
The ceremony is open to the public.
LONG BEACH
Remembrance Gathering
Long Beach Recreation Center
8 a.m.
Magnolia Boulevard at West Bay Drive
Long Beach Fire Department Tribute Ceremony
9/11 monument at Firemen's Memorial Plaza
West Park Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard
7:30 p.m.
The fire department will pay tribute to victims and honor first responders.
MANHASSET
Mary Jane Davies Green
Plandome Road and Manhasset Avenue
8:30-9:30 a.m.
The names of local victims will be read aloud.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE
Community Conversation for Young Adults
3:30-5 p.m.
Lakeview Library
1120 Woodfield Rd.
WEST BABYLON
Post Dedication and Street Renaming Ceremony
Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.
American Legion Post 1634
10 Bruce St., West Babylon
The Town of Babylon will rename Bruce Street in honor of John Sardiello, a World War II veteran.