News

9/11 ceremonies around Long Island

Firefighter Deirdre Hannett of the Point Lookout Lido Fire Department...

Firefighter Deirdre Hannett of the Point Lookout Lido Fire Department during Long Island's largest Sept. 11 memorial service at Hempstead Town Park at Point Lookout. (Sept. 11, 2013) Credit: Steve Pfost

By Amy Onorato

Here is a list of 9/11 memorial events happening over the next several days across Long Island. If you know of other events, please let us know by filling out the form below. All events are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 11, unless otherwise noted. 

BABYLON

9/11 Memorial Ceremony 
Ocean Parkway, Babylon 
6:45 p.m.

The Town of Babylon and the Town of Babylon Chiefs Association will hold a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the 9/11 Hometown Memorial Site between Overlook and Cedar Beaches. The names of the 48 Babylon victims will be read aloud as part of the ceremony. 

EAST HAMPTON
9/11 Memorial
Hook Mill Green 
6 p.m.
Emergency workers from East Hampton and surrounding towns will gather to offer wreaths in remembrance to those lost in the attacks. The event is open to the public.

FARMINGDALE
United Methodist Church of Farmingdale
3-7 p.m. 
407 Main St.
516-694-3424

FREEPORT

Dockside Ceremony 
Wednesday, Sept. 10 
6:15-7:30 p.m. 
Miss Freeport V
85 Woodcleft Rd.

HUNTINGTON
9/11 Memorial at Heckscher Park
12 p.m.
Main Street and Prime Avenue
The names of Huntington victims will be read. 

ISLIP
9/11 Memorial Ceremony
5 p.m. 
655 Main St., Islip
Memorial Park is adjacent to Islip Town Hall.

LIDO BEACH
Point Lookout Beach
7:30 a.m. 
The ceremony is open to the public. 

LONG BEACH 
Remembrance Gathering 
Long Beach Recreation Center 
8 a.m. 
Magnolia Boulevard at West Bay Drive

Long Beach Fire Department Tribute Ceremony
9/11 monument at Firemen's Memorial Plaza
West Park Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard
7:30 p.m.
The fire department will pay tribute to victims and honor first responders.

MANHASSET

Mary Jane Davies Green
Plandome Road and Manhasset Avenue
8:30-9:30 a.m. 
The names of local victims will be read aloud. 

ROCKVILLE CENTRE 
Community Conversation for Young Adults
3:30-5 p.m.
Lakeview Library 
1120 Woodfield Rd.

WEST BABYLON
Post Dedication and Street Renaming Ceremony
Saturday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.
American Legion Post 1634
10 Bruce St., West Babylon
The Town of Babylon will rename Bruce Street in honor of John Sardiello, a World War II veteran.

More on this topic

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?