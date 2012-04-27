Journey is puzzling from start to finish. Your character, a nameless, voiceless nomad, is stranded in a desert. After a few minutes, you see in the distance a mountaintop from which a spear of light shines. As you head toward the light, the shifting sands give way to massive ruins, an underwater cavern and an arctic wasteland, presented in spare yet vivid graphics. The controls are simple enough for even a complete newcomer to video games. You can walk, you can jump, and you can chirp out a little musical note.

JOURNEY

RATING E for Everyone

PLOT A beautiful, puzzling journey

DETAILS PlayStation 3, $15

BOTTOM LINE An exotic adventure