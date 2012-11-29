A gentle way to end an email relationship

DEAR AMY: I have participated in a "pen pal" correspondence for a few months now, and I would really like to exit from it.

A guy I went to college with emailed me (after we both graduated), and despite being a bit creeped out because I didn't really know him, I was curious, so I responded. Ever since then, we have been emailing back and forth, and even met in person once. Now I want out. He is a super nice person, but we don't have much in common, and I feel like he should not be spending his time and energy on someone who isn't even interested in developing a friendship. I've thought about just ignoring him, since he lives relatively far away and we are in contact only via email, but this seems very immature. I just can't figure out an effective way to let him know that this isn't working out for me and that I want my space. Can you help me out here?

New GraduateDEAR NEW: Write to him, "I've enjoyed corresponding with you, but I'm going to taper off now on emailing back and forth. You're a super nice guy, and I wish you all the best." Keep it kind, simple and short. You don't have to make any "it's not you, it's me" comments. When he gets back to you, you can reply that you simply don't think you'll be able to hold up your side of the correspondence.

DEAR AMY: You encouraged "Wanderlust" to see the world while she and her husband are young. Yes! Travel while you are young and able and have the funds to do it. My husband and I saved our money to retire early (62 and 65) so we could travel the world. Now that we have the time and money, I also have a 98-year-old mother with dementia to care for. Getting away for a long weekend is all we are able to do. You never know what the next chapter of your life will bring.Best-Laid PlansDEAR BEST: We need to write our life chapters by seizing opportunities as they arise.