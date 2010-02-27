Afghan leader apologizes over Indian deaths

NEW DELHI - Afghan President Hamid Karzai called India's prime minister yesterday to express regret over the deaths of at least six Indians in a Taliban suicide attack in Kabul, as New Delhi sent an air force jet to repatriate the bodies.

Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh conveyed India's "outrage" over Friday's assault that killed at least 16 people in all, and requested Karzai "ensure full security for Indian nationals in Afghanistan," a statement from Singh's office said.

It said Karzai promised a full investigation into the attack, which targeted an area of residential hotels in the Afghan capital rented by Indian Embassy workers and other foreigners. An Italian diplomat and a French filmmaker also died.

It follows attacks on India's Embassy in Kabul in July 2008 and October 2009.

A Taliban spokesman claimed responsibility for Friday's attack. He did not specifically name India as the target, but the Islamist militia has long opposed India's involvement in the country and its ties to the Northern Alliance that helped the United States oust the Taliban regime in 2001.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Indian ambassador to Afghanistan Jayant Prasad refused to point the finger specifically at archrival Pakistan or say whether it would damage Pakistan-India talks which resumed Thursday after a 15-month hiatus.

- AP