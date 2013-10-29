Alfonso Ribeiro of 'Fresh Prince,' wife welcome baby boy

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro and his wife of a year, Angela, have had their first child, Newsday contributor Frank Lovece reports. "Alfonso Lincoln Ribeiro Jr. was born today at 10:45 a.m.," the proud father tweeted Sunday. "We are so blessed. We also want to thank our amazing Dr. Jason Rothbart" of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. "He was so great and a calming influence in the room." Tweeted Angela Ribiero yesterday, "Absolutely loving the first 24 hrs with our new baby boy. He is healthy and beautiful. incredibly blessed." Alfonso Ribeiro has a daughter, Sienna, 11, with his ex-wife, former actress Robin Stapler.