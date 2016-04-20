Anthony Catapano, Joe Filardo lead homer-happy Carey over Jericho

The scoreboard on Carey’s new baseball field has one flaw, and the home team happily exposed it.

The slot for each inning can display just single-digit numbers. That became an issue in the third inning Tuesday, when the Seahawks hung 10 runs on previously undefeated Jericho in a 12-6 Nassau A-I win.

“I guess we’ve got to be like Fenway (Park), get one of the manual ones,” said Joe Filardo, whose homer plated the inning’s first three runs and gave Carey a 5-2 lead.

Anthony Catapano, who drilled a solo shot to center in the first, delivered another three-run blast later in the inning. It was Carey’s fourth homer of the day — T.J. Toscano belted a solo shot in the second — and chased Jericho starter David Marmann, his team facing an 11-2 hole.

In between Filardo and Catapano’s homers, No. 8 hitter Shane Pinto laced a two-run triple into the gap between right and center.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Everyone has pop on our team,” Filardo said. “Anyone can drive the ball out deep, and our ballpark plays nice for that, too.”

Following Monday’s 7-2 series-opening loss at Jericho (10-1), Carey (7-1) got off to a shaky start. Winning pitcher Tim Cassese (3-1) allowed a leadoff infield single to Don Condon and a ground-rule double to Nico Doria two batters later. Condon scored on Marmann’s sacrifice fly, which advanced Doria to third, but Toscano’s snap throw three pitches later picked off Doria to end the first.

“T.J.’s been doing a great job back there all year,” coach Mike Farina said.

Catapano evened the score at 1 in the bottom half. As the No. 3 hitter, he stepped to the plate after Mike Catanese grounded out to short and Jericho first baseman doubled up Tyler Demeo, who tried to advance on the throw.

“That gave us a huge boost,” Toscano said. “That swung the game completely. We were down 1-0 and to tie the game up like that after a baserunning mistake, that was huge.”

And even though Marmann erased Toscano’s second-inning homer with a third-inning sacrifice fly, the Seahawks were able to respond once again in the bottom half. Their 10-run third turned the game into a rout and helped end Jericho’s bid for a perfect season.

“To play a team like Jericho who is 10-0 and having a great season and beat them in the fashion that we did,” Filardo said, “that was very big for us.”