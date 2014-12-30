Anthony's status for Wednesday uncertain

Derek Fisher is back in the city where he was beloved for helping the Lakers win five championships. That's the same number of games he's won as the Knicks coach.

The Knicks are 5-28 and have won one game in the past five weeks. The 28 losses match their total two seasons ago when Mike Woodson guided them to their first Atlantic Division title in 19 years and playoff series victory since 2000.

"It's a tough situation," Carmelo Anthony said. "We come into each game and get the same result night in and night out. It's tough."

Anthony asked to be taken out late in the first half of Sunday's loss at Portland because his left knee felt weak and tired. The Knicks didn't practice Monday, so it's unclear whether he will play against the Clippers New Year's Eve.

Anthony could choose to take nights off here and there, sit for a stretch of games and hope it calms down or have surgery. Fisher said whatever happens will be his star's choice.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Right now he wants to be in there. He feels that he is capable of being that way even though at times he's day to day. I think he's smart enough to know when he's jeopardizing more than just day to day and week to week."