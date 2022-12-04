AP News Digest 6:00 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————-—————-

TOP STORIES

——————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia’s war in Ukraine is running at a “reduced tempo” and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months. Avril Haines alluded to past allegations by some that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s advisers could be shielding him from bad news — for Russia — about war developments, and said he “is becoming more informed of the challenges that the military faces in Russia.” By Jamey Keaten and Nomaan Merchant. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BRUSSELS-ATTACK-TRIAL — Jaana Mettala was six months pregnant and on her way to work when the bomb exploded in the heart of Brussels’ European Union quarter. She suffered severe burns, but Mettala and her baby survived — 32 other people did not. It’s now more than six years since the deadliest peacetime attacks on Belgian soil. And Mettala yearns for closure as the trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and an underground metro station starts in earnest Monday. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CHINA-VIRUS OUTBREAK — China on Sunday reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions amid increasingly vocal public frustration over the measures. The National Health Commission said one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. No information was given about the ages of the victims or whether they had been fully vaccinated. By Zen Soo. SENT: 460 words, photos.

Ashlyn Nadeau, left, stands next to her husband, Casey Nadeau, second from left; Jessica Doyle, second from right, and Justin Potter, right, as they take a picture below the Mauna Loa volcano as it erupts Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Credit: AP/Gregory Bull

WCUP-QATAR-FAN-FASHION — The World Cup in Qatar has become a political lightning rod, so it comes as no surprise that soccer fans’ sartorial style has sparked controversy. Forget your classic soccer jerseys - the streets of Doha have been transformed into a chaotic runway show in terms of fashion. Visitors from around the world are wearing revamped versions of traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes. Western women have tried out hijabs. England fans have donned crusader costumes. The politically minded have made statements with rainbow accessories in Qatar, which criminalizes homosexuality. Fan fashion has drawn everything from amusement to outrage from locals in the tiny Muslim emirate that has seen nothing remotely like the spectacle of the World Cup before. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 970 words, photos, video.

————————

TRENDING

————————

Daley Blind of the Netherlands goes for a header during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between the Netherlands and the United States, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: AP/Francisco Seco

BRAZIL-PELE HOSPITALIZED — Brazilian soccer great Pelé, 82, is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said. SENT: 310 words, photos.

SEC-HALFTIME TUITION TOSS FLAP — Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game. SENT: 250 words, photo.

GOONIES-HOUSE-SOLD-OREGON-FILM — The listing agent for the Victorian home featured in the “The Goonies” film in Astoria, Oregon, said this week the likely new owner is a fan of the classic coming-of-age movie about friendships and treasure hunting, and he promises to preserve and protect the landmark. SENT: 340 words.

LA-COYOTE-ATTACK — A coyote ambushed and injured a 2-year old girl outside her Los Angeles home in a daytime attack before her father chased the animal off, her family says. SENT: 200 words.

POWER-OUTAGE-VANDALISM — Authorities in North Carolina believe vandalism may have caused a power outage that affected thousands of customers. A mass power outage in several communities beginning just after 7 p.m. Saturday “is being investigated as a criminal occurrence,” the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. SENT: 180 words.

————————-

WORLD CUP

————————-

WCUP-QATAR-DAILY-LIFE-PHOTO-GALLERY — Two weeks into the first World Cup in the Middle East, fewer teams are at the tournament and some fans are starting to make long journeys home. But there is still plenty to see and do in Qatar for those who remain. Camels are a common sight in Doha. In front of Qatari government palace Amiri Diwan, guards ride camels to patrol the area with the city’s glittering skyline as a backdrop.

WCUP-AMERICAN-SPIRIT — The United States soccer team captivated the nation with its brief World Cup run. That run ended Saturday with a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the round of 16. SENT: 710 words, photos.

——————————————————

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

——————————————————

——————————————————-

WASHINGTON/ POLITICS

———————————————————

ELECTION-2022-LOS-ANGELES-SHERIFF — The new head of the nation’s largest sheriff’s department vowed Saturday to usher in an era of integrity and collaboration after his predecessor’s tenure was marked by clashes with other public officials and allegations that ganglike groups of deputies ran amok within the agency. SENT: 310 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MILITARY VACCINES — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he wants to keep the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate in place to protect the health of the troops, as Republican governors and lawmakers press to rescind it. SENT: 200 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

OBIT-KOLBE — Jim Kolbe, a Republican congressman who represented a heavily Democratic region of Arizona for more than two decades and was a proponent of gay rights, has died. He was 80. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SEA STAR POPULATION DECIMATION — Scientists along the West Coast are calling for action to help sunflower sea stars, among the largest sea stars in the world, recover from catastrophic population declines. SENT: 420 words.

—————————————

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS — A makeshift sidewalk memorial with a Palestinian flag and a mourning notice paid tribute to a 22-year-old Palestinian whose death at the hands of an Israeli border police officer — four pistol shots from close range — was captured on widely shared amateur video. SENT: 840 words, photos.

IRAN-EXECUTIONS — Iranian authorities executed four people accused of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the state-run IRNA news agency said. Three others received lengthy prison sentences. SENT: 480 words, photo.

INDIA-TRANSGENDER-BEAUTY-PAGEANT-PHOTO-GALLERY — Anilya Boro may not have won the crown at India’s Miss Trans NE pageant this year, but having her parents there in support was a validation in its own right. SENT: 500 words, photos.

PAKISTAN-AFGHANISTAN — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for last week’s gun attack on the Pakistani embassy in Afghanistan in which the head of the mission escaped unharmed but a guard was wounded.

INDONESIA-VOLCANO ERUPTION — Indonesia’s highest volcano on its most densely populated island released searing gas clouds and rivers of lava in its latest eruption. SENT: 300 words, photos.

———————

SPORTS

———————

FBC--T25-CFP TAKEAWAYS — Alabama is going to get one last look from the College Football Playoff selection committee. Whether the Crimson Tide deserves it is debatable, at best, but after both TCU (12-1) and Southern California (11-2) lost the committee has to at least talk about making Alabama (10-2) the first team with two losses to make the playoff. SENT: 1,130 words, photos.

———————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.