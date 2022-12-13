AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Mike Fitzpatrick until 3 a.m. The day supervisor will be Rebecca Miller at 9 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

All times EST

TOP STORIES

FBN—CARDINALS-MURRAY HURT

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field with a potentially serious knee injury after going down without being hit on the third play of a 27-13 loss to New England. “I’ve never seen him in that kind of shape, so it doesn’t look good,” Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury said. By John Marshall SENT: 740 words, photos. With FBN—Patriots-Cardinals. By David Brandt (sent).

BKC--T25-TEXAS-BEARD ARRESTED

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Chris Beard was arrested on a felony family violence charge after a woman told police he strangled and bit her. The school suspended Beard without pay “until further notice,” and assistant Rodney Terry coached the No. 7 Longhorns against Rice. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 750 words, photos. With BKC--T25-Rice-Texas (sent).

FBC--MISSISSIPPI-STATE-LEACH

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, a day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. SENT: 300 words, photos.

BKN—PISTONS-CUNNINGHAM

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham is planning to have season-ending surgery to repair his left shin, a person with knowledge of the situation said. The top pick in the 2021 NBA draft is expected to be ready for the start of training camp next season, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Cunningham nor the team announced the plans for surgery publicly. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 250 words, photo.

NOTABLE

SOC--WCUP-ARGENTINA-CROATIA PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar — Argentina and Croatia are one win from a return to the World Cup final. They are being carried there by Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, soccer superstars playing in likely their final World Cups. One will be left disappointed and with a career unfulfilled after the game at Lusail Stadium. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 720 words, photos.

With:

— SOC—WCUP-CROATIA-PERISIC: Perisic looks to seize the big moment again at the World Cup (sent).

— SOC—WCUP-CROATIA-STOPPING MESSI: After Neymar, Croatia aims to end Messi’s World Cup dream (sent).

— SOC-WCUP-ARGENTINA-SCALONI: Scaloni defends players’ behavior against Dutch at World Cup (sent).

A separate World Cup Digest has moved.

FBC--AP ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is one of three Southern California players selected to The Associated Press All-America team. Trojans offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 870 words, which includes list, photos. List also moved separately.

FBN--BEHIND THE CALL

After reminding teams to leave the fakery to the soccer pitch and the bluffing to the poker table, the NFL finds itself in a feverish feud with New Orleans Saints star Cameron Jordan. By Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton. UPCOMING: 780 words, photo, by 6 a.m.

BKN--AROUND THE NBA

When the season began, it wasn’t clear how much longer Myles Turner would be with the Indiana Pacers. That’s still a reasonable question — but now there’s another one alongside it: How much longer can those Pacers stay in the playoff race? By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 710 words, photos, by 6 a.m.

BKC--T25-TOP 25 THIS WEEK

This week is loaded with marquee college basketball games, including two involving No. 16 UCLA. The big day is Saturday when No. 4 Alabama faces No. 15 Gonzaga, No. 6 Tennessee is at No. 9 Arizona and No. 8 Kansas hosts No. 14 Indiana. UCLA also faces No. 13 Kentucky in New York on Saturday after playing at No. 20 Maryland on Wednesday. The most intriguing game on Saturday might be No. 5 Houston at No. 2 Virginia. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 630 words, photos.

FBN--COWBOYS-HILTON

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent receiver T.Y. Hilton, adding the former longtime Indianapolis Colts player after their much-publicized courting of Odell Beckham Jr. SENT: 200 words. With FBN—Cowboys-Analysis (sent).

FBN--49ERS-ANALYSIS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Brock Purdy’s first career start went about as well as could be expected on the field. Now the big question is how he came out of it physically after playing through an oblique strain that occurred on a scramble on the second drive of the game. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 800 words, photos. With FBN—49ers-Injuries (sent).

FBN--FALCONS-QUARTERBACK

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are turning to rookie Desmond Ridder at quarterback, announcing that Marcus Mariota has been benched with the struggling team still in contention for a playoff berth. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 865 words, photos.

BBO—BRAVES-ATHLETICS-BREWERS TRADE

MILWAUKEE — Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos acknowledges he paid a substantial price to acquire Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade. Anthopoulos believes adding one of the game’s top catchers was worth the cost. Murphy is headed to the Braves as part of a deal that sent All-Star catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 920 words, photos.

BKN--CELTICS-CLIPPERS

LOS ANGELES — Paul George scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had season highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 113-93. Leonard also had six assists in one of his best all-around games this season. By Beth Harris. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BKC--T25-NORTHERN ILLINOIS-GONZAGA

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 26 points and No. 15 Gonzaga beat Northern Illinois 88-67, extending the nation’s longest home win streak to 71 games. Gonzaga’s 71-game streak matches the longest by any team since 1985. Arizona won 71 straight at home between 1987-92. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-US-REYNA

NEW YORK — American midfielder Gio Reyna almost was sent home from the World Cup because of a lack of hustle in training, for which he later apologized. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 845 words, photos.

SOC--NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

CARY, N.C. — Syracuse goalkeeper Russell Shealy stopped two shots in an eight-round shootout and Amferny Sinclair scored the game-winner as No. 3 seed Syracuse beat 13th-seeded Indiana 7-6 in a shootout to win the NCAA College Cup championship for the first time in program history. SENT: 380 words, photos.

OLY—BANNED AMERICANS

More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 500 words, photos.

FBC--NAVY-NEW DIRECTION

Navy is changing football coaches. What won’t be different — according to athletic director Chet Gladchuk — are the expectations for the program. By Noah Trister. SENT: 465 words, photo.

FBC--STANFORD-TAYLOR

STANFORD, Calif. — The last time Stanford’s football program was searching for a coach to get it out of a rut, tapping the FCS ranks proved to be the right path. Sixteen years after Jim Harbaugh arrived and helped build the Cardinal from a one-win team into a national power, Troy Taylor will try to do the same. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 760 words, photos.

___

Tuesday EST Time Schedule

NBA

Sacramento at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Houston, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 9 p.m.

Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

WORLD CUP SOCCER

At Lusail, Qatar

Argentina vs. Croatia, 2 p.m.

MEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 4 Alabama vs. Memphis, 9 p.m.

No. 5 Houston vs. NC A&T, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Arizona vs. Texas A&M CC, 8:30 p.m.