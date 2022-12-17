AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Saturday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

TOP STORIES

CRYPTO-SPORTS TIES

Sports fans who view their favorite players as role models might think twice before taking their financial advice, too. The bankruptcy of FTX and the arrest of its CEO are raising new questions about the role celebrity athletes such as Tom Brady, Steph Curry, Naomi Osaka and others played in lending legitimacy to the largely unregulated landscape of crypto. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-FINAL PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar — It's the World Cup final between Argentina and France and it’s now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined to many by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. The 35-year-old Messi is looking to win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players. Standing in his way is defending champion France and Kylian Mbappé. SENT: 900 words, photos.

With:

— SOC--WCUP-CROATIA-MOROCCO — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in the World Cup on Saturday, beating Morocco 2-1. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

— WCUP-FRANCE-MBAPPE’S HOMETOWN — The football club where Kylian Mbappe trained as a child is in a neglected area on the periphery of Paris that symbolizes the challenging environment that shaped the skills and dreams of many France players. By reaching the World Cup final, they’re inspiring a new generation of kids. By John Leicester. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2 p.m.

HKN--MAPLE LEAFS-CAPITALS

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin sits one back of tying Gordie Howe for second on the NHL career goals list as he and the Washington Capitals host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a matchup of hot teams each coming off a loss. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7 p.m.

FBN--RAVENS-BROWNS

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson makes his first start at home as the Browns host the Baltimore Ravens, who will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson when they try to hold onto first place in the AFC North. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 4:30 p.m.

BKC--HOUSTON-VIRGINIA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 2 Virginia plays host to the highest ranked non-conference opponent in program history as No. 5 Houston visits John Paul Jones Arena. By Hank Kurz Jr. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 2 p.m.

NOTABLE

GLF--PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

ORLANDO, Fla. — A limping Tiger Woods plays in only his fourth tournament of the year when he joins 13-year-old son Charlie in the field for the PNC Championship. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBN--COLTS-VIKINGS

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts, with the opportunity to clinch the NFC North division with a win. By Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 1 p.m.

FBN--DOLPHINS-BILLS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills (10-3) are one win from clinching their fourth consecutive playoff berth in hosting the Miami Dolphins (8-5) in an AFC East showdown on Saturday night. Buffalo has won four straight, while Miami has dropped two in a row. By John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m.

BKN--HEAT-SPURS

The Miami Heat play the San Antonio Spurs in Mexico City. By Carlos Rodriguez. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game starts at 5 p.m.

VOL--NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

OMAHA, Neb. — Texas and Louisville face each other in the championship match of the NCAA women's volleyball tournament. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. Match starts 8 p.m.

FBC--DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP

McKINNEY, Texas — Ferris State plays Colorado School of Mines in the Division II college football championship game. UPCOMING: 250 words, photos. Game starts at 1 p.m.

FBC--CELEBRATION BOWL

ATLANTA — Jackson State will look to cap an undefeated season and send coach Deion Sanders out as a winner when the Tigers face North Carolina Central in the Celebration Bowl, regarded as the championship game for the nation's historically black colleges and universities. Sanders has been named Colorado's coach. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 650 words. Game is underway.

FBC--LAS VEGAS BOWL

No. 17 Oregon State plays Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl. By Mark Anderson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game begins at 2:30 p.m.

BKC--PITINO VS PITINO

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico coach Richard Pitino says the upcoming matchup Sunday against Iona is business as usual for the unbeaten Lobos. He still acknowledges the game is getting added exposure because it pits him against his father, Rick. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BKC--INDIANA-KANSAS

LAWRENCE, Kan. — No. 14 Indiana plays eighth-ranked Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in a Big Ten-Big 12 showdown between two of college basketball's tradition-rich programs. By Dave Skretta. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game is underway.

BKC--T25-UCLA-KENTUCKY

NEW YORK — In a blueblood matchup between two of college basketball's most storied programs, No. 16 UCLA plays No. 13 Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden. UCLA owns 11 national championships, most of any school, while Kentucky ranks second with eight. By Mike Fitzpatrick. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 5:30 p.m.

BKC--GONZAGA-ALABAMA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — No. 4 Alabama plays No. 15 Gonzaga in the C.M. Newton Classic. Gonzaga is 6-1 against Top 5 teams in the regular season since the 2018-19 season. By John Zenor. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 1 p.m.

BKC--TENNESSEE-ARIZONA

TUCSON, Ariz. — One of the nation's top defenses faces one of the top offenses when No. 9 Tennessee plays at No. 9 Arizona. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 10:30 p.m.

Saturday Time Schedule

