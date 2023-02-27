AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

All times EST

TOP STORIES

HKN--TRADES RDP

Until the weekend, all the big trades around the NHL had talent going to contenders in the Eastern Conference. Then Winnipeg got winger Nino Niederreiter from Nashville and the West woke up. Dallas made a trade with Montreal to get multi-time 20-goal scorer Evgenii Dadonov, defending champion Colorado reacquired Jack Johnson and Vegas made its first move by acquiring tough forward Ivan Barbashev. But the East is still getting involved in the action. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 630 words, photos. Developing throughout day as trades occur.

BKN--BUCKS-OWNERSHIP

MILWAUKEE — Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have agreed to purchase Marc Lasry’s 25% stake of the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that puts the value of the NBA franchise at $3.5 billion, two people with knowledge of the negotiations tell the AP. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 550 words, photos.

SOC--FIFA AWARDS

PARIS — World Cup winner Lionel Messi, France star Kylian Mbappé and veteran striker Karim Benzema vie for FIFA Best Men’s Player award for 2022. Beth Mead of England, Alex Morgan of the United States and Spain’s Alexia Putellas are in the running for the Best Women’s Player award. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m. Ceremony starts at 3 p.m.

SKI--WCUP-STENMARK ON SHIFFRIN

To Ingemark Stenmark, all this fuss over Mikaela Shiffrin approaching his record of 86 World Cup skiing victories is besides the point. Because the 66-year-old Swede believes that the American is already on another level. “She’s much better than I was. You cannot compare,” Stenmark said in an interview with the AP. “She has everything. She has good physical strength, she has a good technique, strong head. I think it’s the combination of everything makes her so good.” By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 880 words, photos.

BKC--T25-COLLEGE-BKB-POLL

The top five spots in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll remained the same. The rest of the AP Top 25 was a big jumble. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BKW--T25-WOMEN'S BKB POLL

South Carolina is No. 1 for the 36th consecutive week. That ties Louisiana Tech for the second-longest run atop The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll in history. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 400 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

CAR--NASCAR-IN THE PITS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kyle Busch is on a mission and his win in just his second points race for Richard Childress Racing shows that the rest of the NASCAR field will have to contend with "Rowdy" and his career resurgence all season long. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 4 p.m.

NOTABLE

HKN--GOLDEN KNIGHTS-AVALANCHE

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche have won five straight heading into their game against Vegas. Over the stretch, Colorado has outscored teams by a 22-10 margin and is just five points behind the West-leading Golden Knights. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.

HKN--ISLANDERS-HORVAT

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders acquired Bo Horvat at a critical point in their season, and the veteran center has improved the offense and provided a stabilizing presence amid a flood of injuries to key players. The Islanders are 6-3-2 since getting Horvat from the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 30 and have moved into the Eastern Conference's top wild-card spot. By Vin A. Cherwoo. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

BKN--HAWKS-SNYDER'S CHALLENGE

ATLANTA — Newly hired Atlanta Hawks coach Quin Snyder knows he is facing high expectations as he takes over his new team. Announced as Atlanta's coach on Sunday night, Snyder will be expected to make the Hawks a factor in the Eastern Conference. By Charles Odum. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. News conference underway.

BKN--CELTICS-KNICKS

NEW YORK — The Boston Celtics, coming off a thrilling victory in Philadelphia, try to snap the New York Knicks' five-game winning streak. By Basketball Writer Brian Mahoney. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

TEN--TENNIS RANKINGS-DJOKOVIC RECORD

Novak Djokovic broke the record for the most time spent at No. 1 in the professional tennis rankings by a man or woman, beginning his 378th week in the ATP’s top spot on Monday to surpass Steffi Graf’s 377 leading the WTA. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 480 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-QUADRUPLE

MANCHESTER, England — After winning one trophy, can Manchester United go on to complete a quadruple this season? It seems unlikely, but the team is certainly transformed under manager Erik ten Hag. By James Robson. SENT: 830 words, photos.

CAR--F1-SEASON PREVIEW

PARIS — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was so far ahead last season that catching the Formula One champion may feel like scaling a mountain. So that’s exactly what Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc did to get himself ready for the challenge, which starts Sunday at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix. Leclerc headed up to the Italian Dolomites for some “extreme training” while Lewis Hamilton spent a week in Antarctica whale-spotting. Whether this makes any difference when it comes to stopping Verstappen remains to be seen. By Auto Racing Writer Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 900 words, photos.

___

Monday's EST Time Schedule

NBA Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

NHL Detroit at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Boston at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m. Vancouver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s College Basketball No. 7 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 9 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball No. 9 UConn vs. Xavier, 7 p.m. No. 11 Villanova at Seton Hall, 7 p.m. No. 12 Texas vs. Baylor, 7 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.