AP Sports Digest

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BBA--TWINS-CORREA

MINNEAPOLIS — This time, Carlos Correa’s deal is done. Correa passed his physical exam Wednesday and signed a $200 million, six-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, who re-entered the most convoluted free agent negotiations in baseball history after pending deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets fell through. By Dave Campbell. SENT: 700 words, photos. Will be updated.

With:

— BBO--CORREA-DEAL-EXPLAINER — A closer look at the most convoluted free agency in the sport's history. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

FBN--INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Coaching changes paid off in a big way for several teams this season. From impressive turnarounds for Jacksonville and the New York Giants to big boosts for Minnesota and Miami, a record-setting five of the 10 teams that hired new coaches for the 2022 season made the playoffs. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 950 words, photos.

FBN--PRO PICKS-WILD-CARDS

Wild-card weekend is all about familiarity. All six games feature teams that faced off this season, including three matchups between division rivals going head-to-head for the third time and two clubs playing each other back-to-back weeks. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 880 words, photos, graphic upcoming.

SOC--US WOMEN-DIVERSIFYING THE GAME

Crystal Dunn was often the only Black girl on her youth clubs, and even when she finally made it to the U.S. national team, she did her own hair and makeup for photoshoots because “there wasn't someone set up for me." Women’s soccer in the United States has a diversity problem that starts with a pay-to-play model that can exclude talented kids from communities of color. Even U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone lamented that soccer is seen as a “rich, white kids’ sport.” By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 1,165 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN PREVIEW

When the new Grand Slam season begins at the Australian Open on Monday morning (Sunday night EST), Novak Djokovic will be back. Back in Australia — despite never getting inoculated against the coronavirus. Back at a tournament he has dominated like no other. He will be the center of attention and the favorite for the title at Melbourne Park. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 790 words, photos.

With:

— TEN--Australian Open-Seeds. SENT: 230 words, photos.

— TEN--Australian Open-Women’s Capsules. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— TEN--Australian Open-Men’s Capsules. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

— TEN--Australian Open-Preview Glance. SENT: 440 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN--BILLS-HAMLIN

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin is released from a Buffalo hospital, 9 days after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. Hamlin will continue his rehabilitation with the Bills. By John Wawrow. SENT: 520 words, photos.

FBN--OFFSEASON-MENTAL APPROACH

Game plans and practices are replaced in the NFL offseason by all the activities — exciting and mundane — players couldn't do the last several months. It's also a chance to rejuvenate their bodies and minds from the tolls of playing such a violent, competitive game. Reflection and recovery — mentally and physically — are part of the offseason routine for every player, youngster or vet. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak. SENT: 1,050 words, photos.

GLF--BREHM'S PARADISE

HONOLULU — Ryan Brehm’s two weeks in Hawaii to start the year is an amazing tale of perseverance and opportunity. Even better is Brehm made sure paradise didn't belong only to him. He brought more than a dozen family and friends to Kapalua. And then he met Borislav Tomas in a bar. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

GLF--SONY OPEN-PREVIEW

HONOLULU — The Sony Open is old-school in so many ways, and one reason it stands out from last week is that more than half the field will be going home on Saturday. With a changing schedule, one question in a sport built on meritocracy is whether a 36-hole cut is important. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

SKI--SHIFFRIN’S IDOL

FLACHAU, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin is set to continue her quest for a record-setting 83rd women’s Alpine skiing World Cup win next week. But her biggest idol sees even larger milestones coming up for the American. Marlies Raich is the Austrian standout who dominated women’s slalom under her maiden name Schild before retiring in 2014. She believes the the 27-year-old Shiffrin’s tally of victories will likely have reached a three-digit figure by the time she retires. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — World Cup star Lionel Messi is expected to make his return for French league leader Paris Saint-Germain in a home game against Angers, his first match since leading Argentina to victory in the final. Elsehwere, second-place Lens is at struggling Strasbourg. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Match starts at 3 p.m.

BKC--T25-TCU-TEXAS

AUSTIN, Texas — No. 10 Texas hosts No. 17 TCU in a Big 12 matchup as the Longhorns look to avoid a second straight loss at home. By Jim Vertuno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.

BKW--T25-UCONN-ST JOHN'S

NEW YORK — Fourth-ranked UConn should have enough healthy players to face St. John's when the two teams play the first women's basketball game at UBS Arena. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 600 words. Game starts at 8 p.m.

___

___

Wednesday EST Time Schedule

NBA

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 10 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Men’s Top 25 College Basketball

No. 1 Houston vs. South Florida, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Alabama at No. 15 Arkansas, 7 p.m.

No. 6 UConn at No. 25 Marquette, 7 p.m.

No. 10 Texas vs. No. 17 TCU, 9 p.m.

No. 12 Xavier vs. Creighton, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Miami vs. Boston College, 7 p.m.

No. 20 Missouri at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

No. 22 Charleston at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Duke vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Women’s Top 25 College Basketball

No. 4 UConn at St. John’s, 8 p.m.

No. 12 Iowa vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

No. 15 Iowa State vs. Kansas State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 Baylor vs. Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

No. 19 Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

No. 25 Villanova at DePaul, 8 p.m.