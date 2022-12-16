AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Friday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

All times EDT

TOP STORIES

BKL--GRINER-WNBA

Brittney Griner said she's “grateful” to be back in the United States and plans on playing basketball again next season for the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury. Her comments came a week after she was released from a Russian prison, freed in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange. By AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 500 words, photos, audio.

YE--SPORTS STORY OF YEAR

The return of Brittney Griner to the United States in a dramatic prisoner swap with Russia marked the culmination of a 10-month ordeal that captivated world attention, a saga that landed at the intersection of sports, politics, race and gender identity — and wartime diplomacy. By Doug Feinberg and Eric Tucker. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, audio.

SOC--WCUP-ARGENTINA-MESSI'S-HOMETOWN

ROSARIO, Argentina — Excitement for Sunday’s World Cup final in Argentina has reached fever pitch, and anxiety is running particularly high in Messi’s hometown of Rosario as many are hoping this will be the year when he will finally win the one major trophy that has been missing from his illustrious career that has turned him into the most famous soccer player in the world. The neighborhood popularly known as La Bajada has turned into a sort of altar for Messi with murals and graffiti that praise the soccer star. By Daniel Politi. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, video.

SOC--WCUP-GREEN SPORTING EVENTS

DOHA, Qatar — Qatar’s World Cup is ending on Sunday, but the climate pledges that were central to the gas-rich Gulf nation’s successful bid to host the event are staying in the world of mega sporting events. Scientists, environmental advocates and other experts say that sporting events such as the World Cup and the Olympics have grown to such a scale that efforts to make them more sustainable need to go far beyond Qatar's efforts. The main problems are the buildout of stadiums and roads, and air travel for fans. One group, the International Olympic Committee, is considering shifting the Winter Olympics to a fixed pool of qualified host countries that already have the infrastructure. By Suman Naishadham. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— A separate World Cup Digest has moved.

COMMENTARY

PAUL NEWBERRY-SO UNNECESSARY

As we prepare for the World Cup third-place game — who cares — and a flood of unnecessary college football bowl games, we're reminded again, that as great as sports can be, there's at least a few things we could definitely do without. By Sports Columnist Paul Newberry. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

NOTABLE

GLF--PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cool morning, a tedious pro-am, and fans occupying every inch of space behind the ropes on the first hole Friday in the PNC Championship. They came to see Tiger Woods — and 13-year-old son Charlie — a rare opportunity these days. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBC-T25--CURE BOWL

ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 23 Troy and No. 22 UTSA clash in the Cure Bowl, the only FBS postseason matchup featuring teams that won conference championships this year. The Trojans won their first Sun Belt title since 2017. UTSA has won back-to-back Conference USA crowns. By Corey Long. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 3 p.m.

FBC--CELEBRATION BOWL-SANDERS

ATLANTA — Deion Sanders knows it won't be easy saying goodbye to Jackson State after going 27-5 in three seasons. But coach Prime, as he likes to be called, wants to celebrate his final game with a victory over North Carolina Central and a perfect 13-0 record as he prepares to embark on a new chapter with Colorado. By George Henry. UPCOMING: 650 words by 6 p.m.

BKC-OBIT-ORR

WASHINGTON — Louis Orr, a star forward at Syracuse who played eight NBA seasons before going into a lengthy career in coaching, has died. He was 64. SENT: 400 words, photos.

BKC--T25-INDIANA REVIVAL

INDIANAPOLIS -- Mike Woodson grew up watching the three most prominent college basketball teams in Indiana vie regularly for bragging rights and tourney bids. Today, there's a revival happening. With two men's teams ranked in the top 15, two women's teams in the top five and a weekend schedule filled with feature attractions, the state of college basketball in Indiana couldn't be much stronger. By Michael Marot. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FBN--JETS-WILSON-STARTS

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 720 words, photos.

ATH--TRACK-RUSSIA'S FUTURE

The International Olympic Committee's complex discussion about allowing Russian athletes to participate at the Paris Games in 2024 if their country is still at war provided no short-term help in improving their standing among leaders in track and field, the biggest sport on the Olympic program. By Eddie Pells. SENT: 550 words, photos.

Friday’s EST Time Schedule

NBA

Atlanta at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Portland at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NHL

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Calgary, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

College Football Bowl Games

Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, Bahamas

Miami (Ohio) vs. UAB, 11:30 a.m.

Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.

No. 22 UTSA vs. No. 23 Troy, 3 p.m.

Women's Top 25 College Basketball

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Albany, 6 p.m.

No. 7 North Carolina vs. SC Upstate, 6 p.m.

No. 22 Kansas vs. Tulsa, 8 p.m.