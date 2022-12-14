AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

HKN—CAPITALS-OVECHKIN

CHICAGO — Soaked with beer and still wearing his No. 8 jersey, Alex Ovechkin held three pucks in his right hand as he posed for a picture with the rest of the jubilant Washington Capitals in the visiting locker room at the United Center. Three pucks that added up to 800. Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times in a win over the Blackhawks, touching off a wild celebration for his team and an appreciative Chicago crowd. By Jay Cohen. SENT: 540 words, photos. With HKN--Capitals-Blackhawks (sent).

BBN--GIANTS-CORREA

Star shortstop Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants have agreed to a $350 million, 13-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. SENT: 580 words, photo. With BBN--Giants-Stripling (sent).

SOC--WCUP-ARGENTINA-CROATIA

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer’s biggest prize for the first time. And, at 35, he could hardly be playing any better. Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia that set up a meeting with France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 820 words, photos. With SOC—WCup-Argentina-Celebrates (sent), SOC--WCup-Argentina-Álvarez (sent), SOC--WCup-Croatia-Modric (sent).

SOC—WCUP-FRANCE-MOROCCO PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar — Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé on Wednesday. Morocco shocked the soccer world in Qatar by topping a group containing Belgium and then eliminated Spain and Portugal. It’s one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco isn’t done yet. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 850 words, photos. With SOC—WCup-France-Morocco-Immigrant Identities (sent).

— A separate World Cup Digest has moved.

FBC--OBIT-LEACH

Gruff, pioneering and unfiltered, Mississippi State’s Mike Leach was one of the most influential football coaches of this or any generation. Leach, who helped revolutionize football from high school to the NFL with the Air Raid offense, died Monday night following complications from a heart condition, the school said Tuesday. He was 61. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

Also:

— FBC—LEACH'S LEGACY — Mike Leach was known as a football mad scientist, the mastermind behind prolific offenses. The quirky coach who liked to riff on the best candy to give out on Halloween. The stubborn guy who could wear on his players. Those who worked closely with him saw another side: A practical leader with the ability to focus on details while also seeing the big picture. His proteges are all over college football and include some of the game’s top coaches. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 750 words, photos. With FBC--Obit-Leach-Reaction (sent) and FBC--Mississippi St-Tough Decisions (sent).

BKO--ATHLETE COMPENSATION-FOREIGN ATHLETES

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — A new market is evolving for international athletes playing college sports in the United States. Traveling for international sporting events is giving some of them a chance to chase their shot at cashing in on their fame. Those athletes have largely been left out of the rush for endorsement deals because student visa rules largely prohibit off-campus work while they’re in the U.S. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. UPCOMING: 1,200 words, photos, by 6 a.m. With BKO--Athlete Compensation-Foreign Athletes-Glance (upcoming by 6 a.m.)

FBN--EAGLES-MEEK MILL-REFORM ALLIANCE

PHILADELPHIA — Raised in the Philly hood, Meek Mill never attended an Eagles game growing up, much less tossed footballs inside the team’s practice facility. But that's what the 35-year-old rapper and philanthropist was doing Tuesday with some area kids on the same field where the best team in the NFL tunes up. The outing was arranged to brighten the day for children from families caught in the criminal justice system. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 875 words, photo, by 6 a.m.

BKN--CELTICS-LAKERS

LOS ANGELES — Jayson Tatum scored 44 points, Jaylen Brown added five of his 25 in overtime, and the Boston Celtics blew a 20-point lead in the second half before rallying from a late 13-point deficit for a thrilling 122-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BKN--WARRIORS-GREEN-FAN EJECTED

MILWAUKEE — A fan was ejected following a complaint by Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green during a game at Milwaukee, and the Bucks said they are investigating the incident and consulting with the NBA. Green said the fan threatened his life. SENT: 280 words, photo.

BKN--WARRIORS-BUCKS

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBN—CARDINALS-MURRAY HURT

TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. By David Brandt. SENT: 380 words, photos.

FBN--INSIDE THE NUMBERS

It’s been nearly three decades since so few teams were on the positive side of the point ledger this late in the season. What’s really surprising is the Minnesota Vikings aren’t one of them. Minnesota is the first team in NFL history to win at least 10 of its first 13 games despite being outscored. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, by 4 a.m.

BKC--T25-MEMPHIS-ALABAMA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama didn’t let Memphis ruin the team’s good mood again. Brandon Miller scored 24 points, including 21 in the second half, to lead No. 4 Alabama to a 91-88 win over the Tigers. Miller hit a 3-pointer and then dunked after rebounding his own miss on the next possession in the final two minutes for the Crimson Tide (9-1), sporting the program’s highest ranking in 15 years. By John Zenor. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BKN--NBA MVP-JORDAN TROPHY

The NBA Most Valuable Player award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy. Jordan is a five-time MVP so he has five trophies named for Maurice Podoloff — the league’s first commissioner. But after six decades of the award bearing Podoloff’s name, the NBA decided the time was right to rebrand. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 780 words, photos. With BKN--NBA-MVP-Jordan Trophy-Explainer (sent).

YE--SPORTS MEMORABLE MOMENTS

From a Winter Olympics still grappling with the pandemic to Dusty Baker finally winning a World Series as a manager to the first World Cup to be contested in the fall, the sports world saw many memorable moments in 2022. By John Marshall. SENT: 980 words, photos.

FBC--CFP-OHIO ST-SECOND CHANCE

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State didn’t get to control its playoff destiny after losing to rival Michigan at the end of the regular season. No matter. The Buckeyes are in the postseason and they’re yearning for redemption. SENT: 620 words, photos.

FBC--T25-CLEMSON-CADE’S TIME

CLEMSON, S.C. — Cade Klubnik looked poised and confident in his new role as the No. 1 quarterback at Clemson. The only difference is he didn’t have experienced teammate DJ Uiagalelei alongside to help guide him. Klubnik took control of the offense — for good this time, after Uiagalelei entered the NCAA transfer portal last week — as the 10th-ranked Tigers continued postseason preparations for their Orange Bowl game against No. 6 Tennessee on Dec. 30. By Pete Iacobelli. SENT: 610 words, photos.

SOC—SPAIN-NEYMAR-FRAUD TRIAL

BARCELONA, Spain — A Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 500 words, photos.

FBC--FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott, who started his college football career at LSU in 2016, leads The Associated Press FCS All-America team. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 620 words including list, photos.

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-14 CLUBS

From the wayward drive of Mito Pereira in the PGA Championship to Cameron Smith's use of the putter on the 17th hole at St. Andrews, a review of the year on the PGA Tour based on shots from all 14 clubs in the bag. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With GLF--Golf Notes and GLF--Golf Glance (both sent).

