AP Sports Digest

All times EST

BKN--BUCKS-MAVERICKS DALLAS — Brook Lopez hit a wide-open layup off an inbounds play with seven seconds to go, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 106-105. The Bucks held on despite Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with 2:55 remaining. The Greek Freak finished with 28 points to end an eight-game run with at least 30 points. Luka Doncic had 33 points and 11 assists and put Dallas ahead on a layup with 29 seconds to go. But the Mavericks couldn’t make their free throws late. The Bucks won their fourth consecutive game while ending Dallas’ three-game winning streak. By Schuyler Dixon. SENT: 625 words, photos.

SOC--OBIT-WAHL LUSAIL, Qatar — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Iconic Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game. Reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. The reporters said emergency services workers responded very quickly. The reporters later were told that Wahl had died. Wahl was covering his eighth World Cup. He wrote Monday that he had visited a medical clinic while in Qatar. He said he was given antibiotics and cough syrup for a possible case of bronchitis. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-NETHERLANDS-ARGENTINA LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi’s quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout. Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. Messi scored one goal and set up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time. Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 795 words, photos.

FBC--HEISMAN TROPHY NEW YORK — Thirteen of the last 14 Heisman Trophy winners to enter the NFL have done so as first-round draft picks, including all 11 quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett is a contender from another era of college football. The Georgia quarterback already has a national championship ring. At 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bennett is no lock to be drafted at all, but has become a bona fide college football star. Bennett is one of four Heisman finalist quarterbacks along with USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and TCU’s Max Duggan. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 795 words, photos.

BKN--LAKERS-76ERS PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 12 rebounds, De’Anthony Melton scored a career-high 33 points off the bench and the Philadelphia 76ers recovered after blowing a nine-point lead in the final 30 seconds of regulation to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-122 in overtime. Anthony Davis had 31 points and 12 rebounds, while LeBron James scored 23 points for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, joining Magic Johnson as the only Lakers with a triple-double off the bench. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 780 words, photos.

HKN--BRUINS-COYOTES TEMPE, Ariz. — Lawson Crouse scored his second goal with 13.5 seconds left in the third period and the Arizona Coyotes returned home to end a 19-game losing streak to the Boston Bruins with a 4-3 victory. The Coyotes returned from a 14-game trip to play at Mullett Arena for the first time since Nov. 3. They got off to a great start when Josh Brown scored 23 seconds into the game and led 3-2 on Crouse’s third-period goal. The NHL-leading Bruins tied it on Nick Foligno’s power-play goal with 5 1/2 minutes left, but Coyotes closed it out in the closing seconds after an icing was called off. By John Marshall. SENT: 715 words, photos.

BBN--PADRES-BOGAERTS SAN DIEGO — Xander Bogaerts’ $280 million, 11-year contact with the San Diego Padres has been finalized after the All-Star shortstop passed his physical. The Padres introduced their newest slugger during an afternoon news conference at Petco Park. Bogaerts joins an already deep lineup that includes third baseman Manny Machado and outfielder Juan Soto. Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. will be eligible to rejoin the Padres on April 20 at the conclusion of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis is expected to move to the outfield. SENT: 640 words, photos.

BKC--T25-WASHINGTON-GONZAGA SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 22 points, Julian Strawther added 18 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 18 Gonzaga pulled away in the second half for a 77-60 win over in-state rival Washington. Facing off for the first time since 2019 with games canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bulldogs won their seventh straight over the Huskies. Dating back to 1998, Gonzaga has won 14 of the last 15 games in the series. Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest home win streak to 70 games, the longest since Arizona won 71 straight at home from 1987-92. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington with 14 points but was hampered by major foul trouble. By Tim Booth. SENT: 650 words, photos.

Saturday’s Time Schedule

WORLD CUP

Morocco vs. Portugal at Doha, Qatar, 10 a.m.

England vs. France at Al Khor, Qatar, 2 p.m.

NBA

San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Top 25

Men

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Alabama, 3 p.m.

No. 2 Texas vs. Ark.-Pine Bluff, 1 p.m.

No. 4 Purdue at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.

No. 5 UConn vs. LIU, 12:30 p.m.

No. 6 Kansas at Missouri, 5:15 p.m.

No. 9 Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m.

No. 10 Arizona vs. No. 14 Indiana at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

No. 15 Duke vs. Md.-Eastern Shore, 5:30 p.m.

No. 16 Kentucky vs. Yale, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Illinois vs. Penn St., Noon

No. 19 UCLA vs. Denver, 3 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

No. 22 San Diego St. vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal.) at Phoenix, 3 p.m.

No. 24 TCU vs. SMU at Fort Worth, Texas, 10 p.m.

Women

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. Merrimack, Noon

No. 13 UCLA vs. Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

No. 15 Utah at BYU, 7 p.m.

No. 16 Iowa vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.

No. 18 Creighton vs. Drake, 7 p.m.

No. 24 Kansas St. vs. S. Dakota St. at Kansas City, Mo., 2 p.m.

No. 25 Villanova vs. Saint Joseph’s, 2 p.m.

NHL

¶ Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

¶ Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m.

¶ Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m.

¶ Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

¶ Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.

¶ Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m.

¶ Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

¶ Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.