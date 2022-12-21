Argentina is the champ! How to buy World Cup 2022 discounted fan gear and memorabilia

Dec. 20—The 2022 World Cup is in the history books!

Argentina won the last edition of the world-renowned tournament by beating defending champion, France, 4-2, on penalties after a 3-3 draw.

The win gave Argentina superstar Lionel Messi, who scored two goals and then another in a shootout, his first World Cup championship.

Soon after the historic win, the celebration in Argentina began and fans across the globe started gobbling up Team Argentina and World Cup fan gear.

Fanatics.com has all your World Cup fan gear and some items are being reduced now that the games are over. And since Christmas is a few days away, this fan gear can make a great Christmas present.

Below are some of the better-selling items on Fanatics.com.

—This Lionel Messi Argentina National Team adidas 2022 Winners Celebration T-Shirt — White is $24.99.

—This USMNT FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Futbol Nation T-Shirt — Red has been reduced to $18.74.

—This Lionel Messi Argentina National Team adidas 2022 Winners Home Replica Jersey — White/Light Blue is $124.99.

—This FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Around The World T-Shirt — Yellow is just $18.74.

—This USMNT Women's FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Flag Prime T-Shirt — Red is $18.74

—This Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain Nike 2022/23 Home Replica Player Jersey — Blue is $129.99.

—This FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Women's Oasis T-Shirt — Aqua is also $18.74.

—This 2022 Panini World Cup Soccer Factory Sealed 50-Pack Sticker Box is just $59.99.

—Want authentic? This Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain Nike 2022/23 Home Authentic Player Jersey — Blue is $204.99.

—For the kids: This Lionel Messi Paris Saint-Germain Nike Youth 2022/23 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Player Jersey — Black is $104.99.

—This Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta Barcelona Fanatics Authentic Framed Autographed Captain's Arm Band is priced under $2,200.

—This Lionel Messi Argentina National Team Panini America Autographed 2018 Panini Prizm World Cup #1 BAS Authenticated Card is priced at $1,079.99.

___

(c)2022 Staten Island Advance, N.Y.

Visit Staten Island Advance, N.Y. at www.silive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.