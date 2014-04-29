Around the Diamond with Allie Abbene

Welcome to another installment of Around the Diamond. Each week we’ll sit down with a local high school softball player and ask her a series of questions…some that relate to softball, some that don’t, and some that may even be slightly embarrassing.

Today we feature Allie Abbene of Calhoun. She’s a scrappy hitter who always seems to find her way on base - whether by hit, bunt or walk. She has a tremendous glove and great footwork at second base, and regularly sacrifices her body, even if only to prevent a runner from advancing. She helped guide Calhoun to the playoffs last year for the first time in nearly 20 years and the Colts will be heading back again next month. And as you’ll soon find out, she wants to travel the world to see telephone booths and kangaroos.

Allie Abbene now takes us Around the Diamond...

Which would you prefer, hitting a walk-off home run or making a diving play with the tying run on base to end the game? “Making a diving play to end the game. I began my varsity career being so afraid to get down for the ball, and I would never hear the end of it from my team to make those kinds of plays. But over the past two years, diving has begun to come so natural to me, so although I can’t dive into the water for my life, I for sure can get off my feet to make a diving play in the dirt.”

What's been the biggest hit of your high school career? “When I hit a three-run, walk-off double to win the game against Hicksville in my freshman year. We had been behind 9-4 going into the bottom of the seventh against a team that we hadn’t beat in years, if ever.”

?Tell us why your team can win the county championship this season. “I believe our team is, no questions asked, the strongest we’ve been in a while. This year is different from most years because we have a lot of talent individually, and we all work together great. The other teams better watch out because Calhoun is putting all the cards to the table this year, and we’re in it to win it.”

What’s the most embarrassing song on your iPod? “'Controvento' by Arisa. It’s an Italian song, but for some reason I don’t even bother listening to the lyrics because the tune is so catchy that I had to put it on my phone. I also have some Hannah Montana on my phone but hey, you’d be lying if you said that you’ve never found any of her songs to be iPod worthy.”

What's your favorite moment while playing for Calhoun? “I think that one of my favorite moments I had while playing for Calhoun was definitely going to playoffs for the first time. After two years of playing on the team without experiencing the next level of high school competition, last year was the best year in a while, and I have the feeling that this year is even better. Our team has formed so well into the team we want to be, and just being able to face victory with such great people makes the season so much more enjoyable.”

If you could have dinner with any three people in history, who would they be? ““Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lawrence, and Charlie Chaplin, only because their personalities would most likely make an interesting dinner.”

Best place to eat near Calhoun? “A popular deli in Merrick would be Boswell’s on Merrick Avenue, where students go during any time of day and before sports in the afternoon. It’s safe to say that every student who has ever stepped foot in Calhoun has been there at some point.”

What actress would play you in a movie? “I would say that Jennifer Lawrence would be the perfect actress to play someone like me in a movie, mostly because of our personalities, and I think we relate greatly in that way. I would also choose her because she’s an amazing actress and an even more beautiful person …Cough - like me - cough. I can only dream!”

Funniest teammate? “Caitlin Brievogel is definitely one of the funniest players on the team. Whether it’s on the field or off the field, she’s a naturally entertaining person and even though sometimes she may not think things are funny, coming from her it always is. But she can always make the entire team laugh with her for her words and actions.”

Shyest teammate? “Probably Jenn Imhof, since she is an eighth grader this year and is playing at the varsity level for the first time. However, even though she seems shy on the outside, once you get to know her she is actually pretty funny.”

Most competitive teammate? “Nicole Imhof because of her drive to be the best she can be at all times and her motivation and commitment for the game.”

Top three locations you want to visit? “I would say that my top three locations would be London, England, because of the telephone booths; Sydney, Australia, for the kangaroos; and California, because it sounds like a pretty cool place!”

What is your dream job? “If asked right now, I would say that my dream job is to be in an international design firm as an interior designer, but that may change come tomorrow.”

If you could change one thing about high school softball what would it be? “One thing that I would probably change would be to lengthen the year a little and play longer with more games, but it would be difficult for that with the school year coming to an end, so many of my ideas aren’t very realistic!”

What TV shows are on your DVR? “'Teen Wolf,' 'The Bachelor,' and a bunch of music award shows and such.”

Which reality television show would you most want to be on and why? “I think it would be extremely fun to be on 'Impractical Jokers,' because the pranks that the four guys do to other people are definitely similar to things that I would do, and it’s something that I would definitely enjoy being involved in. If I were paid to play pranks on people like that I would do them any day!”

What's your most embarrassing on-field moment? " In the beginning of freshman year, I got on base with a hit in the first game of the season. I guess I wasn’t really thinking at that moment because when my next teammate at-bat hit a pop fly to the shortstop, I took my lead and then just walked back to the base, unaware of my surroundings. If that wasn’t bad enough, I walked right off the base without flinching even after I was called safe! I was so embarrassed at that moment that I don’t even remember why I did it. Now looking back on it, I hope I thought there were three outs...which couldn’t possibly even make sense because I was the first one up!"

You just won the lotto and bought a new house and a new car, what is your next purchase? “My next purchase would probably be a plane ticket to one of those three places that I’d want to visit. I think it’d be a lot of fun spending some time traveling around to see and experience new things.”

If you were President of the United States for a day, what would you do? “I would probably get every famous celebrity together at a dinner and meet them all. That would be pretty cool, right?”