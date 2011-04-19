Ask the Expert: Tax-free IRA transfers

I transferred my 403(b) account into a Rollover IRA at our bank. Turns out, the only investments available are money market funds or CDs. Can I transfer this money from the bank IRA to my existing brokerage IRA? How do we avoid taxes if we do this? I'm younger than 59½, so if it's taxable, we'd also owe an early-withdrawal penalty.

You don't owe a tax or an IRS penalty when you move an IRA from one custodian to another; but there is a bank fee if the transfer requires breaking a CD before maturity.

Fill out the brokerage paperwork to add the contribution to your existing brokerage IRA or to a new Rollover IRA at the firm. The bank can then transfer the funds electronically into the brokerage IRA, or it can give you a check payable to the brokerage, which you'll deposit there. Either way, no tax is triggered. But if you take a check payable to you, you'll be taxed on it unless you deposit it in a new IRA within 60 days.

It used to be important to transfer money that originated in an employer-sponsored retirement account into a Rollover IRA rather than a regular IRA. This preserved your option to roll it into new employer's retirement plan at a future date. But workplace retirement plans can now accept transfers of regular IRAs.

The only reason for a Rollover IRA today is for extra bankruptcy protection: Federal bankruptcy law gives unlimited protection to Rollover IRAs but protects regular IRAs only up to $1 million. In nonbankruptcy situations, New York law protects 100 percent of all your IRA assets protected from creditors.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The bottom line. A trustee-to-trustee transfer from one IRA provider to another is tax-free, regardless of your age.

Click here to read more on Rollover IRAs.