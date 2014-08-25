Baby deer rescued from East Moriches construction site

A baby deer that paid a visit to a East Moriches house that was still under construction found itself trapped Sunday morning inside the home’s basement.

The Suffolk County Police received a call at 11:20 a.m. that the fawn was stuck inside the foundational walls of a property being erected at 116 Sycamore Dr., according to a police spokeswoman.

The police alerted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which sent a field officer to the scene.

“The basement had 10-foot cement walls with no way for the deer to get out,” DEC spokesman Bill Fonda said Monday.

Fonda said the field officer tied a harness around the torso of the deer for “safety reasons,” but rather than using it to lift the animal up, one of the construction workers at the scene carried the fawn in his arms while scaling a ladder. All the while, the baby deer was bleating.

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The deer was then walked over to a wooded area about 15 feet from the construction site, according to Fonda, and as soon as its harness was removed, it scampered off apparently unscathed.